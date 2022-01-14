Review: ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ is masterclass of sound and fury signifying everything

In 'The Tragedy of MacBeth,' Coen is the farthest thing from an idiot, and while every shot is full of nightmarish sound and fury, every carefully-constructed image signifies something.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley reviews 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Denzel Washington. Frances McDormand. Joel Coen. William Shakespeare.

I could probably stop my review right there and you’d already want to see the movie with a two-time Oscar winner working with the defending Best Actress champ, who reunites with her prolific director husband to adapt an historic tale by the greatest playwright ever.

However, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” exceeds even the highest of expectations with a combustible cauldron of powerhouse performances, macabre visuals and symbolic direction that ranks among Coen’s finest work in his first foray without brother Ethan.

In case it’s been a while since you read it in school, the timeless play follows Scottish lord Macbeth, who is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, while his ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth, strategizes how to seize power.

The cast is masterful from top to bottom a Cory Hawkins (“In the Heights”) elevates his career as the vengeful hero Macduff, Alex Hassell is a dead ringer for Jude Law as the dutiful messenger Ross, and Kathryn Hunter steals the show contorting her body as the trio of witches, who appear in a multiplicity of forms with scratchy-throated clairvoyance.

Still, the juiciest role is Lady Macbeth, whose shadow precedes her down the castle stairs as she sleepwalks toward insanity, rubbing her hands together in a famous line of regret: “Out, damned spot!” Her staff hears this murder confession before she quietly pivots back upstairs with the chillingly fatalistic line: “What’s done can not be undone. To bed.”

Her fate is sealed, just like Macbeth. We haven’t wanted Denzel to meet his fate this much since “Training Day” (2001). The G.O.A.T. is in elite form, moving in and out of hallway shadows as he slowly approaches King Duncan’s bedroom door (“Is this a dagger in my hand?”), before ultimately staring down the stairs at a lifeless body at the climax to say, “Out, out brief candle.”

However, Coen takes exception to the rest of that monologue, proving life is not “a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” In this film, Coen is the farthest thing from an idiot, and while every shot is full of nightmarish sound and fury, every carefully-constructed image signifies something. It’s hard to find a 21st century film with more symbolic directing.

The opening shot of three crows flying signifies the arrival of the three witches. As the contorting Hunter appears, we see three of her in a reflection in a pool of water, then three figures on land walking away (one flinches ever-so-slightly to be wonderfully weird). As they disappear into the foggy distance, Coen hatches a jump scare as the crows flock toward the camera.

The black-and-white images in a squarish 4:3 aspect ratio add to a claustrophobic atmosphere where even the opening title card is boxed so that the words have to be hyphenated to jump down to the next line. The equally confined set design harks back to Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet” (1948) with sparse castle walls, clean lines, arched windows and diagonal staircases.

The set design and camera angles coalesce as Denzel gazes up at moonroof cross beams where three witches dangle (“Something wicked this way comes”). Suddenly, the castle floor transforms into a pool of water as Hunter appears as a child’s face reflected in the liquid cupped in Denzel’s hands for a “double, double toil and trouble” warning about Macduff before the water recedes.

As Macbeth and Lady Macbeth hatch their murder scheme, they symbolically speak with their faces in shadows, symbolizing their divided nature between good and evil, tempted by the latter. The lighting by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel (“Inside Llewyn Davis”) rivals the best of 1920s German Expressionism, which of course inspired 1940s American film-noir.

We see it most as Lady Macbeth trudges down a long corridor, moving in and out of shadows in a technique we’ve seen in classic noir like Billy Wilder’s “Double Indemnity” (1944) and Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil” (1958), but also in neo-noir like Jeffrey Beaumont moving in and out of shadows down the suburban sidewalk in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” (1986).

Drops of Duncan’s blood hitting the ground reverberate with epic sound design. Turns out, it’s someone knocking on the castle door as Macduff first arrives, a brilliant way to connect the sinful murder to the eventual comeuppance, foreshadowing that Macduff will be the one to kill Macbeth. When the two first meet, notice that Denzel is in shadows while Hawkins is in light.

There’s plenty to chew on, even what’s left unsaid off screen. Allow me to postulate:

As Macbeth and Lady Macbeth hold hands in an extreme wideshot, we get a long dissolve into Ross “between them” in a hood. Most interpretations are that Lady Macbeth later commits suicide by throwing herself down the stairs, but is a sneaky Coen suggesting that Ross pushed her? After all, Ross is the last person seen walking up to Lady Macbeth on the stairs.

Either way, there’s no ambiguity to the finale as Macduff’s army storms the castle with branches above their heads in disguise (“I think the grove moves”). As Denezl opens the window, leaves blow inside, swirling around to signal change. It culminates with Macbeth and Macduff in a fine; sword fight along a narrow corridor on the castle roof amid a foggy mist.

Coen delivers one final trick, a cherry on top of his delectable cinematic dessert, as he symbolically uses Macbeth’s crown, which is knocked off his head. Greedily bending over to pick up his crown becomes his fatal mistake, sending the crown flying off the roof into the fog.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is how you symbolically direct a damned movie! Something symbolic this way comes. Even if you struggle with Shakespeare’s Old English vernacular, the visual language by Coen’s direction is the stuff that cinema dreams (and nightmares) are made of.