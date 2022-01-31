CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Entertainment News » February entertainment guide 2022

February entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 10:52 AM

February isn’t just for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.

It also brings an entire month of entertainment to the D.C. area.

Here’s a roundup of fun events around town in February:

 

February Entertainment Guide

Feb. 1-March 6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage

Feb. 1-March 6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre

Feb. 1-March 20: “Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Feb. 1-March 20: “Daphne’s Dive” at Signature Theatre

Feb. 1-March 20: “Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems” at Kennedy Center 

Feb. 2: Potomac Phil ceremony on Groundhog Day

Feb. 2: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 2: Read Aloud Day

Feb. 2: The War on Drugs at The Anthem

Feb. 2: Marc Cohn at The Birchmere

Feb. 2-3: Courtney Barnett at 9:30 Club

Feb. 3: Kacey Musgraves at Capital One Arena

Feb. 3-5: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre

Feb. 4: Max Weinberg at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 4: Colin Quinn at Miracle Theatre

Feb. 4: “Moonfall” in movie theaters

Feb. 4: “Phat Tuesdays” on Amazon Prime

Feb. 4: “The Worst Person in the World” in movie theaters

Feb. 4: “Jackass Forever” in movie theaters

Feb. 4: Christian McBride’s “The Movement Revisited” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 4-5: Roy Wood Jr. at the DC Improv

Feb. 4-6: “Trolls Live” at EagleBank Arena

Feb. 4-20: Winter Olympics in Beijing 

Feb. 4-Match 6: “A.D. 16” at Olney Theatre Center

Feb. 5: Clint Black & Lisa-Hartman Black at Capital One Hall

Feb. 6: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 6: National Philharmonic’s “The Planets” at Strathmore

Feb. 8: Boyz II Men at The Hippodrome

Feb. 8: Folger Theatre & Rock Hall present “It’s Been Said All Along”

Feb. 8: Bruce Dickinson at Warner Theatre

Feb. 8-15: Marshall Keys at Blues Alley

Feb. 9: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra at City Winery

Feb. 9: Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena

Feb. 9-13: The Washington Ballet stages “Swan Lake”

Feb. 10: John Scofield at The Hamilton

Feb. 19: Gordon Lightfoot at Weinberg Center

Feb. 11: Ryan Hurd at The Fillmore

Feb. 11: Anais Mitchell at Strathmore

Feb. 11: “Love is Blind” returns to Netflix

Feb. 11: Fran Lebowitz at Kennedy Center

Feb. 11-12: “50 Years of Broadway” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 11-12: Erin Jackson at the D.C. Improv

Feb. 12: Rodney Carrington at Capital One Hall

Feb. 12: Andy Grammer at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Feb. 13: Super Bowl: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Feb. 13: National Philharmonic’s “The Planets” at Capital One Hall

Feb. 14: A Date with John Waters at Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Serenade with Ginuwine at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 14: Tony Sands sings Frank Sinatra at The Hamilton

Feb. 14-15: Gregory Porter at Strathmore

Feb. 15: “American Reckoning” on “Frontline”

Feb. 15-20: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 16: Whiskey Myers at The Fillmore

Feb. 16: National Geographic Museum reopens

Feb. 17: Amy Helm at Wolf Trap

Feb. 17: Sara Evans at The Birchmere

Feb. 17-19: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre

Feb. 17-19: David A. Arnold at DC Comedy Loft

Feb. 17-19: Langston Kerman at Pearl Street Warehouse

Feb. 17-20: Aires Spears at the DC Improv

Feb. 17-21: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena

Feb. 19: Sal Volcano at Capital One Hall

Feb. 19: Carbon Leaf at Tally Ho Theater

Feb. 19: Martin Barre of Jethro Tull at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 19-20: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere

Feb. 20: Rare Essence at City Winery

Feb. 20: Marshall Tucker Band at Capital One Hall

Feb. 21: Cordae at The Fillmore

Feb. 22: Tool at Capital One Arena

Feb. 21-23: Mavis Staples at Wolf Trap

Feb. 22-March 13: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 23: John Mayer at Capital One Arena

Feb. 24: Tony Woods at DC Improv

Feb. 24: Sister Hazel at State Theatre

Feb. 24-25: Gabriel Iglesias at EagleBank Arena

Feb. 25: Jim Jeffries at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 25: “Cyrano” in movie theaters

 

Feb. 25: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss at Weinberg Center

Feb. 25: Rick Springfield at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Feb. 25: “The Godfather” in cinemas for 50th anniversary

Feb. 25: DJ Kool & Rare Essence at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 25: Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 25-26: AFI at 9:30 Club

Feb. 25-27: “TikTok: A Period Piece” at Round House Theatre

Feb. 26: National Philharmonic presents Chopin with Brian Ganz

Feb. 26-27: Lyle Lovett at The Birchmere

Feb. 26-27: alt-j and Portugal. the Man at The Anthem

Feb. 28: Renee Fleming & Uma Thurman at Kennedy Center

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

