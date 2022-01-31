February entertainment guide 2022

February isn’t just for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.
It also brings an entire month of entertainment to the D.C. area.
Here’s a roundup of fun events around town in February:
February Entertainment Guide
Feb. 1-March 6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage
Feb. 1-March 6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre
Feb. 1-March 20: “Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Feb. 1-March 20: “Daphne’s Dive” at Signature Theatre
Feb. 1-March 20: “Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 2: Potomac Phil ceremony on Groundhog Day
Feb. 2: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 2: Read Aloud Day
Feb. 2: The War on Drugs at The Anthem
Feb. 2: Marc Cohn at The Birchmere
Feb. 2-3: Courtney Barnett at 9:30 Club
Feb. 3: Kacey Musgraves at Capital One Arena
Feb. 3-5: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre
Feb. 4: Max Weinberg at Rams Head Annapolis
Feb. 4: Colin Quinn at Miracle Theatre
Feb. 4: “Moonfall” in movie theaters
Feb. 4: “Phat Tuesdays” on Amazon Prime
Feb. 4: “The Worst Person in the World” in movie theaters
Feb. 4: “Jackass Forever” in movie theaters
Feb. 4: Christian McBride’s “The Movement Revisited” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 4-5: Roy Wood Jr. at the DC Improv
Feb. 4-6: “Trolls Live” at EagleBank Arena
Feb. 4-20: Winter Olympics in Beijing
Feb. 4-Match 6: “A.D. 16” at Olney Theatre Center
Feb. 5: Clint Black & Lisa-Hartman Black at Capital One Hall
Feb. 6: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 6: National Philharmonic’s “The Planets” at Strathmore
Feb. 8: Boyz II Men at The Hippodrome
Feb. 8: Folger Theatre & Rock Hall present “It’s Been Said All Along”
Feb. 8: Bruce Dickinson at Warner Theatre
Feb. 8-15: Marshall Keys at Blues Alley
Feb. 9: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra at City Winery
Feb. 9: Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena
Feb. 9-13: The Washington Ballet stages “Swan Lake”
Feb. 10: John Scofield at The Hamilton
Feb. 19: Gordon Lightfoot at Weinberg Center
Feb. 11: Ryan Hurd at The Fillmore
Feb. 11: Anais Mitchell at Strathmore
Feb. 11: “Love is Blind” returns to Netflix
Feb. 11: Fran Lebowitz at Kennedy Center
Feb. 11-12: “50 Years of Broadway” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 11-12: Erin Jackson at the D.C. Improv
Feb. 12: Rodney Carrington at Capital One Hall
Feb. 12: Andy Grammer at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 13: Super Bowl: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Feb. 13: National Philharmonic’s “The Planets” at Capital One Hall
Feb. 14: A Date with John Waters at Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Serenade with Ginuwine at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 14: Tony Sands sings Frank Sinatra at The Hamilton
Feb. 14-15: Gregory Porter at Strathmore
Feb. 15: “American Reckoning” on “Frontline”
Feb. 15-20: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 16: Whiskey Myers at The Fillmore
Feb. 16: National Geographic Museum reopens
Feb. 17: Amy Helm at Wolf Trap
Feb. 17: Sara Evans at The Birchmere
Feb. 17-19: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre
Feb. 17-19: David A. Arnold at DC Comedy Loft
Feb. 17-19: Langston Kerman at Pearl Street Warehouse
Feb. 17-20: Aires Spears at the DC Improv
Feb. 17-21: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena
Feb. 19: Sal Volcano at Capital One Hall
Feb. 19: Carbon Leaf at Tally Ho Theater
Feb. 19: Martin Barre of Jethro Tull at Rams Head Annapolis
Feb. 19-20: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere
Feb. 20: Rare Essence at City Winery
Feb. 20: Marshall Tucker Band at Capital One Hall
Feb. 21: Cordae at The Fillmore
Feb. 22: Tool at Capital One Arena
Feb. 21-23: Mavis Staples at Wolf Trap
Feb. 22-March 13: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 23: John Mayer at Capital One Arena
Feb. 24: Tony Woods at DC Improv
Feb. 24: Sister Hazel at State Theatre
Feb. 24-25: Gabriel Iglesias at EagleBank Arena
Feb. 25: Jim Jeffries at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 25: “Cyrano” in movie theaters
Feb. 25: Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss at Weinberg Center
Feb. 25: Rick Springfield at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 25: “The Godfather” in cinemas for 50th anniversary
Feb. 25: DJ Kool & Rare Essence at Rams Head Baltimore
Feb. 25: Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff at Rams Head Baltimore
Feb. 25-26: AFI at 9:30 Club
Feb. 25-27: “TikTok: A Period Piece” at Round House Theatre
Feb. 26: National Philharmonic presents Chopin with Brian Ganz
Feb. 26-27: Lyle Lovett at The Birchmere
Feb. 26-27: alt-j and Portugal. the Man at The Anthem
Feb. 28: Renee Fleming & Uma Thurman at Kennedy Center