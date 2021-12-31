CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Thompson; Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cheney; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Robert Pape, political science professor at the University of Chicago.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thompson, Fauci; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up