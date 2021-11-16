Wolf Trap hosts ‘Bourbon & Bubbles’ fundraiser with outdoor drinks, s’mores

Enjoy a fall evening by pouring a glass around a fire at Wolf Trap for a good cause.

Get ready to enjoy a fall evening by pouring a glass around a fire for a good cause.

Wolf Trap hosts its Bourbon & Bubbles fundraiser in Vienna, Virginia, at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s all summed up in that title,” President & CEO Arvind Manocha told WTOP about the fall fundraiser. “It is a lot of great bourbon and a lot of great bubbles, meaning a lot of sparkling wine and champagne.”

What kinds of drinks can we expect?

Manocha said the event would include bourbon and sparkling wine varieties for people with all ranges of experience: “We have all the purveyors and experts on site to help people with their bourbon journey. … We do the same on the sparkling wine front.”

You can also enjoy gourmet food. Manocha said the menu was often barbecue-based, and “upscale but much more casual than a stuffy, formal dinner.”

For dessert, finish it off with a s’more by the fire pits.

“It’s the fall, so who doesn’t like to have a s’more around a fire with a glass of bourbon in your hand on an evening out?” Manocha said.

It’s also your chance to see Wolf Trap’s brand new open-air pavilions.

“They are really beautiful, new, fully-wooden structures,” Manocha said. “It’s going to be open air but covered and protected from the weather, heated if we need it to be heated, really beautiful vistas of nature. … They are 100% made out of Douglas fir, which is a beautiful, warm, honey-colored wood, the same wood as on the side of the Filene Center.”

You can also enjoy live music while you sip and snack. “We try to make it something that really celebrates the very best of Wolf Trap in all of the ways that people expect,” Manocha said. “It’s kind of a full summer experience encapsulated into one evening.”

Proceeds go to the Wolf Trap Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with the National Park Service, but while the national park is federally funded, the foundation is not.

“We are an organization that works with the public to provide service to the public,” Manocha said. “Whether that be opportunities for inclusive, diverse programs on our stages, opportunities for young families to come out for free, or education programs based here in Northern Virginia and the DMV that impact children all across the country.”

About 90% of its education work benefits Title I schools in the greatest need.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination. Masks are not required outdoors.

