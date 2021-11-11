US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper) 2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

11. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

11. “Woke Up This Morning” by Michael Imperioli (William Morrow)

10. “The Age of A.I.” by Henry A. Kissinger et al. (Little, Brown)

8. “Glitter Every Day” by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. “The Lord of the Rings” (illustrated) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.