Livestream concert calendar for Nov. 12-Jan. 8

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Nov. 12

twitch presents the Welcome to Rockville festival livestream. Today’s acts include Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, and more. Watch the free livestream here.

Nov. 13

twitch presents the Welcome to Rockville festival livestream. Today’s acts include Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills, Butcher Babies, Ayron Jones, and more. Watch the free livestream here.

6:45 p.m. – veeps presents the 12th Annual Dear Jack Benefit featuring Andrew McMahon and The Wilderness, live from The Fillmore in Philadelphia. 100 percent of the proceeds go to Dear Jack’s programs for young adult cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

11:30 p.m. – veeps presents Rival Sons, live from the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, for the final stop of their Pressure and Time 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Tickets are $12, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 14

twitch presents the Welcome to Rockville festival livestream. Today’s acts include Disturbed, Staind, Lamb of God, The Offspring, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Atreyu, Sick Puppies, and more. Watch the free livestream here.

3 p.m. – Mandolin presents the Pitchfork Music Festival London, live from The Roundhouse in London. Artists include Girl Band and Stereolab. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 15

twitch presents the Welcome to Rockville festival livestream. Today’s acts include Mudvayne, Anthrax, Sleeping With Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance, Goodbye June, GWAR, Code Orange, and more. Watch the free livestream here.

Nov. 17

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Robyn Hitchcock’s Live From His Home livestream. Tickets are $7, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 19

11:30 p.m. – Mandolin presents The Aces, live from The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 27

9 p.m. – Muriel Anderson presents Come Sail with Muriel, her 30th annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert. Join the guitarist/harp-guitarist as she shares new songs along with visual backdrops from her latest sailing adventure. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Music for Life Alliance to support music education. Tickets are $17 or $25 for the full experience, which includes a half pound of homemade fudge (while supplies last). You can buy tickets here and here.

Nov. 20

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents the 5th Annual Thundergong!, an evening of rock ‘n’ roll-fueled fundraising presented by the Steps of Faith Foundation and hosted by Jason Sudeikis. Artists joining Sudeikis include Will Forte, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, Michael McDonald, Heidi Gardner, Ben Rector, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, Wynonna Judd, and more. Register for the livestream here.

Midnight – Moment House presents Foster the People: Torches X Live, a worldwide digital experience, live from The Wiltern in LA. The band will play Torches in its entirety for the first time ever, along with other fan favorites. Tickets start at $6.50, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 29

9 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Emmylou Harris with special guest Rodney Crowell, live from City Winery Nashville. This special intimate performance will benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat and Crossroads Campus. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Nov. 30

9 p.m. – Moment House presents Christina Aguilera’s performance at the LadyLand Festival, filmed at the Brooklyn Mirage. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 1

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Of Monsters and Men celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album My Head Is An Animal with four performances live from Gamla Bio in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band will perform the album in full plus OMAM favorites with different set lists for each show. Tickets are $20 a show or $65 for all four, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 2

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Diet Cig, live at Studio Two Three in Richmond, VA. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 8

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Of Monsters and Men celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album My Head Is An Animal with four performances live from Gamla Bio in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band will perform the album in full plus OMAM favorites with different set lists for each show. Tickets are $20 a show or $65 for all four, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 15

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Of Monsters and Men celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album My Head Is An Animal with four performances live from Gamla Bio in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band will perform the album in full plus OMAM favorites with different set lists for each show. Tickets are $20 a show or $65 for all four, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 22

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Of Monsters and Men celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album My Head Is An Animal with four performances live from Gamla Bio in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band will perform the album in full plus OMAM favorites with different set lists for each show. Tickets are $20 a show or $65 for all four, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 23

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Halestorm’s Happy Hale-i-days livestream. Tickets are $18, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 8, 2022

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Joey’s Song: Fighting Epilepsy with Music, a benefit concert live from The Sylvee Theater in Madison, WI. The house band will be the Know-It-All Boyfriends, featuring Butch Vig and Duke Erikson from Garbage along with Freedy Johnson and others. Special guest performers include Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum), Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Tonya Donelly and Gail Greenwood (Belly), Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo), Laura Jane Grace (Against Me), and more. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.