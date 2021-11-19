Gaylord National Resort presents ‘I Love Christmas Movies’ exhibit for the holidays

Ralphie, the Griswolds, Buddy the Elf and the Snow Miser are all hopping aboard The Polar Express to bring tons of holiday cheer to National Harbor starting next week.

Gaylord National Resort presents “I Love Christmas Movies” exhibits Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

“That is our marquee experience,” Public Relations Manager Patrice Clayton told WTOP. “‘I Love Christmas Movies’ is a guided, walkthrough experience that brings to life scenes from beloved holiday classic movies and lets visitors actually interact with these scenes.”

The event will feature 13 different scenes from five beloved Christmas movies.

“We have a really great partnership with Warner Brothers, so we went through and thought about what movies really provided a sense of nostalgia for people … movies that just really stick with people,” Clayton said. “Then we went through and just chose the scenes that are the most well known and the most iconic from those movies.”

First, you’ll see scenes from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989).

“There’s a scene outside of the house from ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,'” Clayton said. “Visitors can actually plug in the Christmas lights to illuminate the front of the house just like Clark Griswold does in the iconic scene from the movie.”

You’ll also experience the computer animated gem “The Polar Express” (2004).

“Visitors can actually board the train, the windows look like you’re on the train moving, you’ll smell hot chocolate, it’s really cool and immersive,” Clayton said.

If you have a quirky family, get ready for the nostalgia of “A Christmas Story” (1983).

“We have the leg lamp!” Clayton said. “You can go into the family’s kitchen where they have dinner and the dogs come in. … It’s so cool, very lifelike and immersive.”

Will Ferrell fans will enjoy exhibits recreating magical scenes from “Elf” (2003).

“You start the attraction in our elf portion,” Clayton said. “You start out in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole, then you travel through the Candy Cane Forest. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s pretty cool. You’ll definitely feel like Buddy the Elf walking through.”

Finally, fans of stop-motion animation will enjoy “The Year Without a Santa Claus” (1974).

“You will see the Narwhal,” Clayton said. “[The Heat Miser] and Snow Miser will be there.”

In addition to the exhibits, families can enjoy a range of snacks and activities.

“You can come into the resort, mill around, get some food, watch the laser show that happens each night, but if you want to visit the actual attractions … you do need a ticket,” Clayton said. “We have 12 other attractions like ice bumper cars, ice skating, ‘The Greatest Story’ live stage show, Snowball Build & Blast. … I personally love ice tubing.”

Gaylord National Resort is located at National Harbor in Fort Washington, Maryland.

“We will have parking on-site in our self-parking lot,” Clayton said. “There’s so much signage so you can see where to park. It’s right next to the hotel basically. Then you walk into the hotel lobby, we’ll have maps letting people know where to go. Of course they’ll see all the decor when they walk in. We’re super excited to welcome everyone back.”

Find out more information at the Gaylord National’s website.

