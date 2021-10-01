Livestream concert calendar for Oct. 1-Oct. 29

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Oct. 1

6 p.m. – StageIt presents ProgStock 2021, the American Northeast’s only international progressive rock festival, live from Rahway, NJ. Tonight’s performers include McNally Waters, Echoes – the American Pink Floyd, and House of Prog’s Progressive Coffeehouse featuring Beledo, Rachel Flowers and Melanie Mau & Martin Schnella. Tickets are $30 or $95 for all three days, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Amy Grant live from Franklin, TN. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 2

12:30 p.m. – StageIt presents ProgStock 2021, the American Northeast’s only international progressive rock festival, live from Rahway, NJ. Today’s performers include The Tea Club, Mile Marker Zero, Rachel Flowers, Jon Deninzon & Stratospheerius, and Percy Jones MJ 12 with special guest Alex Skolnick. Tickets are $45, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 3

10 a.m. – StageIt presents ProgStock 2021, the American Northeast’s only international progressive rock festival, live from Rahway, NJ. The day kicks off with a breakfast listening party with Rachel Flowers. The rest of the day gets underway at 12:30 p.m. and performers include Steve Unruh & Phideaux Xavier with Valerie Gracious, Jane Getter Premonition, Rachel Flowers, Alan Hewitt & One Nation, Dark Beauty, and Potter’s Daughter. Tickets are $45, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 6

9:15 p.m. – Mandolin presents Drive-By Truckers, live from The Vogue in Indianapolis. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 7

10 p.m. – Mandolin presents Josh Kelley, live from City Winery in Nashville. Tickets are $10, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 8

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents P.O.D. performing Satellite in full from Petco Park in San Diego. This is an encore presentation of a performance from May of this year. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

10:30 p.m. – Mandolin presents George Ko, live from the Zipper Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Ko will be playing originals as well as covers ranging from classical to jazz to hip hop and film music. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 9

3 p.m. – veeps presents the 3rd Annual Dear John Concert for War Child. Expected to appear are Peter Frampton, Matt Lucas, Yola, Jack Savoretti, Matt Sorum, Martin Freeman, Earl Slick, Irvine Welsh, and more. Tickets are $6, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Jackson Browne presents Dream Concert, benefiting the VVS Native American Scholarship Fund, and powered by Mandolin. Artists include Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Caamp, Calexico, Taj Mahal, Shawn Colvin, Sihasin, Ruston Kelly, Watkins Family Hour, Charly Lowry, Jack Savoretti, Nolan McKelvey, Aireene Espiritu, Joe Tohonnie Jr., Stephanie Yaeger, Marcedes Carroll, and more. Tickets are $10, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 23

8 p.m. – veeps presents Incubus celebrating the 20th anniversary of Morning View by performing the album in its entirety, live from Morning View in Malibu, CA. Tickets are $19, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 29

9:30 p.m. – veeps presents NeedToBreathe, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashviille, TN. Tickets start at $11, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.