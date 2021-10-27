Free dog costume contest with ‘Halloween Best in Show’ at The Boro in Tysons

Does your dog have an adorable costume picked out for puppy trick-or-treating? The Boro in Tysons, Virginia, is hosting its…

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Halloween Best in Show' (Part 1)

Does your dog have an adorable costume picked out for puppy trick-or-treating?

The Boro in Tysons, Virginia, is hosting its first ever “Halloween Best in Show,” held at Boro Park on 8350 Broad Street near the Silver Line Metro this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re really excited,” Meridian Group Senior Associate of Marketing Caroline Turner told WTOP. “We’re inviting friends, families and dogs to kick off Halloween weekend with an afternoon of festive treats and activities at The Boro.”

The costume contest offers four-legged contestants a chance to win doggie prizes.

“‘Best in Show’ is The Boro’s first-ever Halloween dog costume contest complete with a dog-walk runway,” Turner said. “Each participant will be given a number and they will walk one by one. … Judges will award the Top 3 pups with a prize-packed doggie gift basket.”

All of the contestant slots are filled, but spectators are encouraged to come watch.

“This event has been so popular that we filled our 75 dog registrations quickly, however we encourage our two-legged guests to come down and enjoy the fun,” Turner said.

Owners can reward their pets by chilling at the Bone Bar.

“After the contest, everyone is welcome to step up to the Bone Bar, a booth offering a selection of festive, yummy treats just for the dogs,” Turner said. “More fun for the dogs!”

There’s also plenty of fun activities for the pet parents.

“Even if you don’t have a dog, we have plenty of fun activities,” Turner said. “There will be a live DJ, a Halloween-themed photo booth, arts-and-crafts, trick-or-treating and lawn games stationed around Boro Park. … Corn hole, Connect Four, lots of fun lawn games.”

Admission is free, but advanced registration is encouraged on Eventbrite.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the ‘Best in Show’ event this weekend,” Turner said. “We invite you to come explore what The Boro has to offer.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Halloween Best in Show' (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.