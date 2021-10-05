Earn $1,300 by watching 13 Stephen King horror movies before Halloween

US Dish, a component of DISH Network, is accepting applications from folks who want to earn $1,300 just by watching 13 Stephen King horror movies.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Stephen King marathon (Part 1)

October is the perfect month to watch scary movies as we approach Halloween.

US Dish, a component of DISH Network, is accepting applications from folks who want to earn $1,300 just by watching 13 Stephen King horror movies.

“We want to choose one lucky or very unlucky individual,” Communications Specialist Bruna Miller told WTOP. “We’re looking for horror junkies, we’re looking for the scaredy cats, we’re just looking for people who are trying to push their limits with horror films.”

One winner will be selected and given a free Fitbit to monitor their heart rate.

“We want to know how many jump scares they get, what their heart rate reads, which movie is the scariest, which one gives them the most nightmares,” Miller said. “It will monitor any spikes in your heart. … Later, when you fall asleep, it’ll also be monitoring your heart rate, so if you have any nightmares, it will pick that up.”

In 2019, a previous winner found that “It” and “The Shining” were the scariest.

“‘It’ was the scariest movie by far,” Miller said. “It did give him about four jump scares. He said Pennywise [the Clown] was about the most sinister character adapted to film.”

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 8.

“You will fill out an application form,” Miller said. “There is a bonus if you include a video telling us why you are the perfect fit. … Last time, we got over 500,000 applications.”

This is the list of 13 movies you’ll have to watch:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

(original or 2013 remake) Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

(original or 2017 remake) It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

(original or 2019 remake) Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

The winner will receive a $50 Amazon card so you can rent the moves on Prime.

You’ll also receive a care package with Stephen King’s latest novel “Billy Summers,” as well as a special blanket, snacks and a red-balloon lamp promising, “You’ll float too.”

“It’s Stephen King, he’s the king of horror,” Miller said. “(It’s) the best way to celebrate the Halloween season with these movies and tell us which one is the scariest of them all.”

Listen to our full conversation here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Stephen King marathon (Part 2)