Livestream concert calendar for Sept. 3-Oct. 2

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Sept. 3

4 p.m. – Fans Live presents The 17th Annual DC Jazzfest featuring Langston Hughes II. Create a free account to access the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Shout It Out will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from Shout It Out. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both September shows, and you can buy them here.

Sept. 4

2:40 p.m. – Fans Live presents The 17th Annual DC Jazzfest featuring Evening of Strings with Regina Carter, Jenny Scheinman, The String Queens, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Orrin Evans, and Ernest Turner Trio. Create a free account to access the livestream here.

3 p.m. – veeps presents Louis Tomlinson: Away From Home – The Global Streaming Event. The event includes a Making The Festival mini-documentary plus a full concert by Tomlinson and his band. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Anthem will feature songs off the new album plus a selection of their favorite songs from Anthem. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both September shows, and you can buy them here.

Sept. 5

2:40 p.m. – Fans Live presents The 17th Annual DC Jazzfest featuring D-Nice, Billy Taylor Centennial, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and EJB Quartet. Create a free account to watch the livestream here.

7:30 p.m. – Union Stage presents The Ocean Blue with Phase Materia. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Sept. 12

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Béla Fleck as he celebrates the release of his first bluegrass album in over 20 years, My Bluegrass Heart. Tickets are $18, and you can buy them here.

Sept. 18

3 p.m. – veeps presents The Zombies: Live From Studio Two, their first and only worldwide livestream event/concert, live from Abbey Road Studios in London. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

Sept. 25

All Day – Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour virtual event, broadcasting live from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. Performers include Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, BTS, Ricky Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, H.E.R., Metallica, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Lorde, Coldplay, and more. For more information on the show and Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, check out their website here.

Sept. 28

8:30 p.m. – Glory Days presents Geoff Tate (formerly of Queensryche) live at High Dive in Gainesville, FL with his full electric band. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 1

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Oct. 2

9 p.m. – Hanson continue their Against The World + Concert Series with a livestream of their show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Against The World + Listeners Choice will feature songs off the new album plus a chance for viewers to vote on which favorite songs they want to hear. Tickets are $17.25 or $28.75 for both October shows, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.