Film competition launched by DC native offers HBCU students chance at scholarships

The Black Movie Association is hosting a film competition for HBCU students, awarding scholarships for aspiring Black filmmakers.

Getting to the big screen is something some filmmakers only dream of, but a HBCU scholarship competition is helping students of color access the resources needed to turn their passions into careers.

Agnes Moss is the founder of the Black Movie Association, the nonprofit behind The Reel HBCU Challenge. She’s also a native Washingtonian and says she’s been working to fill the gap for Black students hoping to break into the industry. “I wanted to provide a community that would uplift Black films and Black filmmakers,” said Moss.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 19, the challenge will give HCBU students a chance to submit their films for consideration. Those chosen will receive scholarships up to $5,000, made possible by donations.

The judging process will begin Jan. 1.

“We want to invite everyone to come support aspiring filmmakers attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Moss.

As someone who studied film at North Carolina Central University, Moss says she hopes the challenge will help create a new pipeline of talent within the film industry.

Click here for more information about The Reel HBCU Challenge.