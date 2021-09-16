Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Film competition launched by…

Film competition launched by DC native offers HBCU students chance at scholarships

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Getting to the big screen is something some filmmakers only dream of, but a HBCU scholarship competition is helping students of color access the resources needed to turn their passions into careers.

Agnes Moss

Agnes Moss is the founder of the Black Movie Association, the nonprofit behind The Reel HBCU Challenge. She’s also a native Washingtonian and says she’s been working to fill the gap for Black students hoping to break into the industry. “I wanted to provide a community that would uplift Black films and Black filmmakers,” said Moss.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 19, the challenge will give HCBU students a chance to submit their films for consideration. Those chosen will receive scholarships up to $5,000, made possible by donations.

The judging process will begin Jan. 1.

“We want to invite everyone to come support aspiring filmmakers attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Moss.

As someone who studied film at North Carolina Central University, Moss says she hopes the challenge will help create a new pipeline of talent within the film industry.

Click here for more information about The Reel HBCU Challenge.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up