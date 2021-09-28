Capital One Hall opens with Josh Groban, Little Big Town this weekend in Tysons

If you're a local culture connoisseur, there's only one place to be this weekend.

The brand new Capital One Hall hosts its grand opening celebration in Tysons, Virginia.

“It’s the right size for this region,” Executive Director Dolly Vogt told WTOP. “The acoustics are amazing, comfortable seats, it’s just this intimate place … right for what we’re doing.”

The grand opening kicks off with the powerful voice of Josh Groban on Friday night.

“It’s terrific,” Vogt said. “He is an amazing artist and really iconic. We are so delighted to have him and I think he was excited about coming on board and being our first performer.”

It continues with Little Big Town on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re really excited,” Vogt said. “It goes from Josh Groban, which is more of an intimate evening, to Little Big Town, which is going to be a rocking good time … I love them because they’re upbeat, country, a little bit pop and rock, just a wonderful stage act.”

Other upcoming events include concerts with Kansas, Amy Grant and Clint Black, stand-up comedians with D.L. Hughley, Taylor Tomlinson Rob Schneider, movie screenings at the Washington West Film Festival and a Broadway series starting with “Waitress” on Oct. 29.

“A lot of Fairfax County residents either go to the Kennedy Center or other venues in town or go to New York to see Broadway,” Vogt said. “We’re going to do ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and of course ‘Waitress,’ which is one of my favorites … It’s a good alternative. You might not want to go all the way to New York to see a show.”

Managed by ASM Global and designed by HGA, Capital One Hall is the vibrant cornerstone of a broader 24.5-acre Capital One Center, which includes The Watermark Hotel, Wegmans and street-focused retail, in addition to Capital One’s global headquarters.

“This actually has been in the planning stages for several years, but I came on board in April,” Vogt said. “The venue itself is going to be used for in-house Capital One meetings, Fairfax County nonprofits like the Fairfax Symphony, McLean Symphony and Gen Dance.”

The venue includes the Main Theater, which is a 1,600-seat proscenium performance hall; The Vault, which is a 225-seat black box theater; The Atrium, a four-story space designed to be configured to fit 1,600 people standing or 500 people seated; and The Terrace, designed for cocktail parties and receptions for up to 450 people standing or 180 people seated.

“Once you come in the lobby, it’s a pretty dynamic site, white marble and glistening gold above,” Vogt said. “You come up this grand staircase … or you have elevators and escalators as well, then you come up to the grand atrium, which is absolutely beautiful, lots of light, lots of windows.”

You can even hit the rooftop for drinks and live music at the Starr Hill Biergarten.

Capital One Hall is located off I-495 near the Silver Line’s McLean Metro Station. There is ample covered parking in a $10 paid garage on Capital One Drive North near Scotts Crossing Road.

Visitors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Listen to our full conversation here.