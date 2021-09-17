Amy Grant hails gospel documentary ‘The Jesus Music’ en route to The Birchmere

Amy Grant fans will have two chances to see the gospel-pop singer in the coming days.

First, she will perform live at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia this coming Monday.

“We have worked like crazed people to bring a great show and walk down memory lane of 40 years of music,” Grant told WTOP. “I’ve got a great band. After all of the Zoom music, that does not hold a candle to either being in the audience or being on stage. Music just brings us together.”

Then, she will appear in the new gospel documentary “The Jesus Music” on Oct. 1.

“The beautiful thing about the documentary is that it’s really about the beginning of Contemporary Christian Music,” Grant said. “I love anything that explains where something has come from. I love knowing about my family roots, I love knowing about musical roots. My husband [Vince Gill] was really involved in the Ken Burns series about country music. … All the dots start connecting.”

Her roots began in Augusta, Georgia, before her family relocated to Nashville, Tennessee.

“The music we listened to when I was a kid, like, really young, was Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Steve Wonder, the Kingston Trio, Roger Miller,” Grant said. “Then, I had three older sisters who were on the front edge of Beatlemania and Elvis and all the great singer-songwriters.”

She started singing gospel music in the pews of her local church.

“I went to a church that didn’t even have a choir,” Grant said. “I started writing music that talked about the faith experience. I grew up in a family that went to church three times a week, so my experience of faith music was singing hymns. … The music shaped my understanding of God.”

Her idea of faith broadened when her older sisters came home from college in Boston and started attending what they called “The Hippie Church” on Music Row in Nashville.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, people are wearing bluejeans and barefoot?'” Grant said. “Young musicians from the church would play at this coffee shop next-door. … Kids from all walks of life, colors, family configurations. For someone that had grown up with church being more of a cultural experience, it was mind-blowing to me. It ignited my faith and made me want to write about it.”

She said the church was located on the edge of the projects with a bar diagonally across the crosswalk, music studios all around and buskers walking up and down the street with guitars.

“I must have been 14 or 15. I’m standing next to the preacher at the front of the church,” Grant said. “A woman comes in and says, ‘Preacher, I take my clothes off for a living. Can I come to church here?’ I remember looking at her. … He says, ‘Ma’am, just follow Jesus, he’ll tell you what you can and can’t do. That’s not my job. Of course you’re welcome here.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!'”

At the same time, she attended an all-girls prep school.

“I went to the head of school and said, ‘Can I do a program here?'” Grant said. “I sang Carole King, James Taylor, John Denver, Joni Mitchell, then I added the songs I was writing. I was like, ‘Everybody writes these great songs, but I can’t find anyone writing songs about faith.'”

Her break came when a Texas company came to Nashville hoping to start a Christian label.

“There was a producer in Nashville just trying to find people writing contemporary sounding songs of faith,” Grant said. “This producer walked in studio that happened to be a day that the engineer was making a copy of a tape that I had made for my mom and dad. … He said, ‘Who’s that?’ And he said, ‘That’s Amy Grant.’ … He said, ‘She’s not very good, but she sounds really sincere.'”

Thus, she was signed, winning five Grammys for Best Gospel Performance throughout the 1980s, including “Angels” and “Ageless Medley. She also recorded the gospel hit “Father’s Eyes.”

“‘Father’s Eyes’ was written by Gary Chapman,” Grant said. “I met him at the bookstore where they would have live music on Saturday nights. I actually didn’t meet him until after I had recorded his song, and we wound up getting married and stayed married for 17 years.”

She found crossover success with the smash hit pop album “Heart in Motion” (1991), including the hit song “That’s What Love Is For,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

“I love that song,” Grant said. “I still do that one every night. A great message. When I think about that song I think about this crazy music video we did for that. I don’t know if it ever saw the light of day. It was weird. We did it in Zion National Park or Craters of the Moon. It was just bizarre.”

The album also featured “Baby Baby,” which topped even the Billboard Hot 100.

“I wrote that with Keith Thomas,” Grant said. “He wrote that music. I’m so glad he let me write a lyric. I wrote it about my daughter, Millie. … I was pregnant with her making a lot of that record, she was on the Grammys with me when she was one, and now she’s pregnant with a baby girl.”

The upbeat track “Every Heartbeat” went all the way to No. 2.

“I wrote that with Charlie Peacock and Wayne Kirkpatrick,” Grant said. “A feel-good song. Life felt like one big party at that point. It was just fun to have fun, upbeat songs that just celebrated.”

I guarantee you also remember the catchy beat of “Good for Me.”

“That little popcorn snare!” Grant said. “Because I mentioned Mario Andretti, that actually got me invited to the Indy 500. … The Andretti family in 1992 had three Andrettis racing in the Indy 500 and their team was led by Paul Newman. That led to subsequent invitations to Camp Hole in the Wall Gang. … That record really exploded the circle of my life into a much bigger arena.”

In 1994, she recorded the duet “House of Love” with Vince Gill, whom she married in 2000.

“His manager reached out to me to do a Christmas show with him, Michael McDonald and Chet Atkins,” Grant said. “I had never heard him sing in a live setting. His voice is a phenom! … I said, ‘Would you sing on my record?’ The harmony was too high for me. He’s the only dude I know who can sing that high. … Life took a lot of turns. … I’m so thankful to be where I am right now.”

That includes the gospel documentary “The Jesus Music,” chronicling the genre’s humble beginnings at Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, California to a multibillion-dollar industry.

“I was not aware of how instrumental Billy Graham was in providing a platform for contemporary gospel music,” Grant said. “He opened up his trusted platform to people who looked, dressed and sounded differently than he did. He wasn’t trying to protect the cultural status quo. Billy Graham was welcoming with his platform and with people who expressed faith differently than he did.”

How does she pitch the documentary to nonbelievers or people struggling with their faith?

“My belief is that we’re all on a faith journey,” Grant said. “If people feel like they’re at arms-length from God, that’s about as far as they’re gonna get because we’re the only ones that can put our arms up. … I think we’re going to get to the other side of life and say, ‘How did I ever see myself as separate from You?’ … He says, ‘Whatever you think you know about me, you don’t.'”

