‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ brings inflated family fun to Fort Washington

The Big Bounce America tour comes to Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland, just south of National Harbor, for two weekends this summer.

It’s certified by Guinness World Records as the “The World’s Largest Bounce House.”

“We just want to bring an awesome experience,” Tour Manager Danielle Hodge told WTOP. “It’s just something really unique and different, but also a cool family event.”

The experience includes four inflatable attractions, starting with the main bounce castle.

“It’s about 13,000 square feet,” Hodge said. “There is a DJ booth in the middle of the bounce house, so there’s a DJ spinning tunes, kids are playing. … The DJ has confetti!”

The second space is an inflatable sports arena dubbed “Sport Slam.”

“You can dodgeball,” Hodge said. “There’s this wall that divides it in the middle. That’s where you can throw the ball and duck behind the wall. … There’s also different zones like a climbing area. You can compete with your brother, sister, mom or dad. … The bouncing part in Sport Slam is pretty cool. It helps you get some ups to do dunks and alley-oops.”

Third, you can tackle a 900-foot-long obstacle course called “The Giant.”

“It is a giant obstacle course,” Hodge said. “It’s four lanes. You can choose to run the entire thing or you can take your time and go through all of the obstacles. It’s for all ages, usually 4 and up. Parents go through with the kids, or siblings who race each other.”

Finally, you can enjoy the inflatable space-themed wonderland “airSPACE. ”

“It’s pretty cool that we have this, being that [Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos] went up to space recently,” Hodge said. “We’ve got a maze, we’ve got something called The Kraken, [an] alien-looking object that’s got separate ball pits inside. … We’ve got a really tall slide that has an alien on it or a guy in a spacesuit. It’s all about the space theme.”

Tickets range between $19 to $30 depending on family or adult-only sessions.

“There’s different sessions for different age groups,” Hodge said. “Get them in advance, because we do sell out sometimes, but you can also purchase your tickets on site. … It’s usually a three-hour session, so you’ve got a designated time for the main bounce castle, then the remainder of your two to three hours will be on any of the other inflatables.”

