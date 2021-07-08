Dupont’s Basement brings ‘funky flea market’ to Dupont Underground

Dupont's Basement at the Dupont Underground is giving bargain basement shopping a whole new meaning.

You’ve heard of bargain basement shopping, but Dupont Circle is giving it new meaning.

This Sunday, check out Dupont’s Basement at the Dupont Underground from 12 to 5 p.m.

“It’s going to be a funky flea market,” Producer David Ross told WTOP. “I did a market there in January of 2020 called ‘Below Zero.’ It was the first market really done there. About 500 people came out and it went really well, so I wanted to come back to Dupont.”

Entry is at the intersection of 19th Street, New Hampshire and Massachusetts avenues.

“It’s right next to the Starbucks over on 19th Street,” Producer David Ross told WTOP. “It will be on the platform level, which is about 15,000 square feet. That’s where we’re going to have vendors selling all kinds of items from vintage clothing, collectibles, arts, sweets.”

A total of 18 vendors will set up shop to sell handmade arts, crafts and goods.

“Sweets by Shy does an amazing banana pudding,” Ross said. “A great painter Eduardo comes with 40 pieces that are very eclectic. … The Future of What sells vintage items by Kelly Queener from Richmond. … Xolo Books, an independent bookstore [targeting] people of color. … Made it for You is a guy who makes bikes. Capital Vintage [sells] vintage clothes.”

Ross also runs a similar market across the river in Arlington, Virginia.

“I do a weekly market in Arlington called National Landing Market,” Ross said. “First, we were on the plaza level at 220 South 20th Street, but we moved to 21 Crystal Drive. … We were there every Saturday selling … leather goods, purses, handbags, accessories.”

He insists it’s more expansive than a typical flea market or crafts show.

“This encompasses everything,” Ross said. “The more appropriate term would be almost like a bazaar, an international market. If you’ve ever been to a market overseas, you see anything and everything being sold and people negotiating on anything and everything.”

Regardless of location, he is amazed at the products that folks come up with.

“I’m continually impressed by how creative people are in the region,” Ross said. “You never know who is in your backyard until you start doing these things. Old, young, all backgrounds are really doing some creative stuff, so I definitely want to show it more.”

