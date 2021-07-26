2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Anthem reopens Friday with surprise Dave Chappelle performance

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 3:24 PM

D.C.’s waterfront live performance venue The Anthem is scheduled to reopen its doors Friday with a special performance: comedian Dave Chappelle.

The Anthem, located at The Wharf in Southwest, has been closed to concerts since March 2020. Last summer, the venue hosted a dozen private outdoor dining cabanas on the pier instead.

But if you want to catch Chappelle’s act, you’ll have to act fast. Tickets for the Friday performance go on sale Monday at 5 p.m.

The show is Friday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Masks will be required for all audience members.

The show is also being billed as a “no cellphone zone,” and guests will have to secure their devices in special Yondr locking devices.

You can book tickets on Ticketmaster.

