Home » Business & Finance » Without concerts, The Anthem…

Without concerts, The Anthem pivots to dining cabanas

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 18, 2020, 9:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
private cabanas
Camp Anthem includes about a dozen socially distanced private cabanas on District Pier. (Courtesy The Anthem)

Courtesy The Anthem
A two-hour reservation is $250, which is applied toward the food and beverage tab. Each cabana seats six. (Courtesy The Anthem)

Courtesy The Anthem
Camp Anthem opens June 19, and will operate from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays. (Courtesy The Anthem)

Courtesy The Anthem
(1/3)
private cabanas

The Wharf’s big performance venue The Anthem has been closed to concerts since March, and won’t be able reopen as a concert venue until the final phase of reopening plans, which could be months away. So it has pivoted to a pop-up outdoor dining venue with private cabanas.

Camp Anthem includes about a dozen socially distanced private cabanas on District Pier. A two-hour reservation is $250, which is applied toward the food and beverage tab. Each cabana seats six.

Camp Anthem opens June 19, and will operate from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

The menu includes crab cakes, shrimp Po’boys, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, fried chicken and some lighter fare.

The Anthem, operated by management company IMP, opened in October 2017; the capacity is 6,000.

Several other restaurants along The Wharf’s Southwest Waterfront are also open to outdoor seating, with limited capacity.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up