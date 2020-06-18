Without concerts, The Anthem pivots to dining cabanas

Camp Anthem includes about a dozen socially distanced private cabanas on District Pier.

The Wharf’s big performance venue The Anthem has been closed to concerts since March, and won’t be able reopen as a concert venue until the final phase of reopening plans, which could be months away. So it has pivoted to a pop-up outdoor dining venue with private cabanas.

Camp Anthem includes about a dozen socially distanced private cabanas on District Pier. A two-hour reservation is $250, which is applied toward the food and beverage tab. Each cabana seats six.

Camp Anthem opens June 19, and will operate from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

The menu includes crab cakes, shrimp Po’boys, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, fried chicken and some lighter fare.

The Anthem, operated by management company IMP, opened in October 2017; the capacity is 6,000.

Several other restaurants along The Wharf’s Southwest Waterfront are also open to outdoor seating, with limited capacity.