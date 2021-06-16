Sunset Cinema returns to The Wharf for summer outdoor movies in Southwest

Sunset Cinema returns to The Wharf on Thursday night with fun outdoor movies. Screenings take place on a 20-foot outdoor LED screen at Transit Pier, which is directly across from The Anthem where the water taxis dock.

It’s one more sign that summer is here and life is slowly returning to normal.

Sunset Cinema returns to The Wharf on Thursday night with fun outdoor movies.

“It’s a lot of fun to be out on the waterfront to watch the movies,” Director of Programming Jennifer Curie told WTOP. “New for this summer, we actually turned the screen. Whether you are land side sitting in your seat, or you’re in your boat, you can see the screen.”

Screenings take place on a 20-foot outdoor LED screen at Transit Pier, which is directly across from The Anthem.

“Cantina Bambina sits in front of it. The movies are down below, so you’re surrounded by water on three sides,” Curie said. “It’s a 20-foot LED screen, so a really great crystal clear picture. The other great thing is we don’t have to wait until it’s completely dark.”

The series is free, but you must pre-register on a rolling basis to minimize no-shows. Additional tickets will be released the week of the screening. You can register for up to six people at one time, so you may have to register more than once for large groups.

“With three sides of water, there’s only so much seating available,” Curie said. Seating is provided.

We’ve got Adirondack style chairs, so just kick back with those wide arms if you’ve got food or drink,” she added.

You can purchase snacks and drinks (beer, wine and Pepsi products) from the Cantina Bambina snack window, which is open during the movie showings. You can also bring food from any Wharf restaurant, but not drinks.

Children under three may sit on a parent’s lap. Pets are also allowed.

“You can bring the kids, you can bring the dogs, we had a cat come one time,” Curie said.

See the full lineup of movies below:

Sunset Cinema Calendar:

June 17: “Happy Gilmore”

June 24: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

June 26: “Aquaman”

July 1: “Apollo 13”

July 8: “The Goonies”

July 15: “42”

July 22: “Girls Trip”

July 29: “Best in Show”

Aug. 5: “Jersey Boys”

Aug. 12: “Ratatouille”

Aug. 19: “Ford v. Ferrari”

Aug. 26: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Sept. 2: “Office Space”

