CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Home » Entertainment News » June entertainment guide 2021

June entertainment guide 2021

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews June entertainment (Part 1)

WTOP’s monthly entertainment guide took a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Now, with venues opening back up, it’s time to bring back the monthly tradition.

Below is a roundup of fun events going on around the D.C. area in June:

June Entertainment Guide:

June 1-6: Studio Theatre’s “2.5 Minute Ride”

June 1-13: Round House Theatre’s “Throw Me on the Burnpile and Light Me Up”

June 1-13: Studio Theatre’s “Flow”

June 1-26: Signature Theatre’s “Midnight at the Never Get”

June 1-July 3: Shakespeare Theatre’s “Blindness”

June 1-July 11: Constellation Theatre’s “Children of Medea”

June 3: Noseda & NSO Soloists at Kennedy Center

June 3: Stevie Wonder Tribute at Strathmore

June 4: “Vivo” hits movie theaters

June 4-13: Filmfest D.C.

June 6: Kennedy Center Honors on CBS

June 6: DC Improv’s Pun DMV Online

June 6: The Wood Brothers at Frederick Fairgrounds

June 6: “The Kings” boxing documentary on Showtime

June 6: National Philharmonic’s “Portrait of a Queen” at Strathmore

June 7-12: Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center

June 10: Get the Led Out at Frederick Fairgrounds

June 10-12: Wil Sylvince at DC Improv

June 11: “In the Heights” hits movie theaters

June 11: Amy Helm at Hamilton Live

June 11-12: Zedd at Echostage

June 12-July 11: Constellation Theatre’s “The Last Five Years”

June 13: Allman Betts Band at The Birchmere

June 14-July 11: Woolly Mammoth Theatre & Folger Theatre’s “Where We Belong”

June 15: Sebastian Bach at Howard Theatre

June 15-Aug. 4: Signature Theatre’s “After Midnight”

June 17: David Guetta at Echostage

June 17-20: Michael Blaustein at DC Comedy Loft

June 18: “Luca” drops on Disney+

June 18: “Fatherhood” drops on Netflix

June 18: NSO’s “The Anonymous Lover” at Wolf Trap

June 18: The Washington Ballet presents “NEXTsteps”

June 18: Joni Mitchell & Bob Dylan Tributes at Strathmore

June 18-19: Bela Dona at The Birchmere

June 18-19: Tiesto at Echostage

June 18-Aug. 22: Toby’s Dinner Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical”

June 20: Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

June 20: “The Masked Singer” at Warner Theatre

June 21: Aaron Myers streams via Blues Alley

June 22-27: AFI DOCS Film Festival

June 23: Don Felder at Frederick Fairgrounds

June 24: Sister Hazel at Rams Head (Baltimore)

June 24: Conan O’Brien’s last episode of “Conan”

June 25: “F9” hits movie theaters

June 25-27: President’s Own United States Marine Band at Wolf Trap

June 28-Aug. 6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage

June 30: “America: The Motion Picture” drops on Netflix

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews June entertainment (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up