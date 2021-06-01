June entertainment guide 2021

WTOP’s monthly entertainment guide took a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
Now, with venues opening back up, it’s time to bring back the monthly tradition.
Below is a roundup of fun events going on around the D.C. area in June:
June Entertainment Guide:
June 1-6: Studio Theatre’s “2.5 Minute Ride”
June 1-13: Round House Theatre’s “Throw Me on the Burnpile and Light Me Up”
June 1-13: Studio Theatre’s “Flow”
June 1-26: Signature Theatre’s “Midnight at the Never Get”
June 1-July 3: Shakespeare Theatre’s “Blindness”
June 1-July 11: Constellation Theatre’s “Children of Medea”
June 3: Noseda & NSO Soloists at Kennedy Center
June 3: Stevie Wonder Tribute at Strathmore
June 4: “Vivo” hits movie theaters
June 4-13: Filmfest D.C.
June 6: Kennedy Center Honors on CBS
June 6: DC Improv’s Pun DMV Online
June 6: The Wood Brothers at Frederick Fairgrounds
June 6: “The Kings” boxing documentary on Showtime
June 6: National Philharmonic’s “Portrait of a Queen” at Strathmore
June 7-12: Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center
June 10: Get the Led Out at Frederick Fairgrounds
June 10-12: Wil Sylvince at DC Improv
June 11: “In the Heights” hits movie theaters
June 11: Amy Helm at Hamilton Live
June 11-12: Zedd at Echostage
June 12-July 11: Constellation Theatre’s “The Last Five Years”
June 13: Allman Betts Band at The Birchmere
June 14-July 11: Woolly Mammoth Theatre & Folger Theatre’s “Where We Belong”
June 15: Sebastian Bach at Howard Theatre
June 15-Aug. 4: Signature Theatre’s “After Midnight”
June 17: David Guetta at Echostage
June 17-20: Michael Blaustein at DC Comedy Loft
June 18: “Luca” drops on Disney+
June 18: “Fatherhood” drops on Netflix
June 18: NSO’s “The Anonymous Lover” at Wolf Trap
June 18: The Washington Ballet presents “NEXTsteps”
June 18: Joni Mitchell & Bob Dylan Tributes at Strathmore
June 18-19: Bela Dona at The Birchmere
June 18-19: Tiesto at Echostage
June 18-Aug. 22: Toby’s Dinner Theatre’s “Elf: The Musical”
June 20: Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center
June 20: “The Masked Singer” at Warner Theatre
June 21: Aaron Myers streams via Blues Alley
June 22-27: AFI DOCS Film Festival
June 23: Don Felder at Frederick Fairgrounds
June 24: Sister Hazel at Rams Head (Baltimore)
June 24: Conan O’Brien’s last episode of “Conan”
June 25: “F9” hits movie theaters
June 25-27: President’s Own United States Marine Band at Wolf Trap
June 28-Aug. 6: Virtual Camp Arena Stage