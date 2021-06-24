CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Entertainment News » Angelika offers 'Cinema Week'…

Angelika offers ‘Cinema Week’ discounts in Union Market and Fairfax locations

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley covers Cinema Week specials (Part 1)

After a year of pandemic closures, the movie theater industry is trying to bounce back by announcing a so-called “Cinema Week,” which runs now through Sunday.

The idea is to welcome guests back to the movies with concession specials, on-site events, giveaways, specially curated arthouse films and Hollywood’s latest blockbusters.

AMC Theatres is enticing audiences with all-you-can-eat popcorn for the entire week.

Meanwhile, Angelika theaters are offering sweet discounts at the Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market in Northeast D.C. and the Angelika Film Center and Café at Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of the specials at each location:

Angelika Film Center & Café at Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia

The Fairfax location will offer the following daily specials:

Thursday: All Day Happy Hour ($2 regular nachos, $3 regular hot dogs, $4 bottles/cans Beer (22-ounce excluded), $5 all draft beer and $6 glasses of wine)

Friday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Saturday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Sunday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Angelika Pop Up at Union Market in Northeast D.C.

The Angelika Pop Up at Union Market is partnering with nearby restaurants for specials:

Serenata
Guests may show their tickets for an off-menu cocktail called the “Morir Soñando” in honor of “In the Heights” inspired by a traditional Dominican beverage by the same name.

Bidwell
Guests may show their tickets for a Happy Hour Drink, Wine or Beer and 10% off pizzas.

Immigrant Food
Guests may show their tickets for 10% off their entire check, including food and drinks.

Mad Magic Kombucha
Guests may show their movie tickets at Kombucha for a 10% discount.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley covers Cinema Week specials (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up