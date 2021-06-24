Angelika offers ‘Cinema Week’ discounts in Union Market and Fairfax locations

Angelika theaters are offering sweet discounts to moviegoers as part of "Cinema Week," which runs through Sunday.

After a year of pandemic closures, the movie theater industry is trying to bounce back by announcing a so-called “Cinema Week,” which runs now through Sunday.

The idea is to welcome guests back to the movies with concession specials, on-site events, giveaways, specially curated arthouse films and Hollywood’s latest blockbusters.

AMC Theatres is enticing audiences with all-you-can-eat popcorn for the entire week.

Meanwhile, Angelika theaters are offering sweet discounts at the Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market in Northeast D.C. and the Angelika Film Center and Café at Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of the specials at each location:

Angelika Film Center & Café at Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia

The Fairfax location will offer the following daily specials:

Thursday: All Day Happy Hour ($2 regular nachos, $3 regular hot dogs, $4 bottles/cans Beer (22-ounce excluded), $5 all draft beer and $6 glasses of wine)

Friday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Saturday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Sunday: Buy one combo, get 1 M&M free AND buy one soda, get one free.

Angelika Pop Up at Union Market in Northeast D.C.

The Angelika Pop Up at Union Market is partnering with nearby restaurants for specials:

Serenata

Guests may show their tickets for an off-menu cocktail called the “Morir Soñando” in honor of “In the Heights” inspired by a traditional Dominican beverage by the same name.

Bidwell

Guests may show their tickets for a Happy Hour Drink, Wine or Beer and 10% off pizzas.

Immigrant Food

Guests may show their tickets for 10% off their entire check, including food and drinks.

Mad Magic Kombucha

Guests may show their movie tickets at Kombucha for a 10% discount.

