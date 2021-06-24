CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Alexandria hosts ‘Growing Pride in the Garden’ event with rainbow planters

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 11:20 AM

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Growing Pride in the Garden' (Part 1)

Pride Month officially wraps one week from Thursday, but there’s still time to celebrate.

The Garden ALX hosts “Growing Pride in the Garden” on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our nonprofit Athena [Rapid Response Innovation Lab] was looking for something to do with Pride Month,” Programming and Marketing Senior Associate Emma Quinn told WTOP. “We’ve been 3D-printing a bunch of fun rainbow planters, so you can grow your own [LGBTQ+] pride by picking up a succulent and planting it in one of these 3D planters.”

The Garden ALX is a unique event venue and community space located in the West End of Alexandria, Virginia at 5380 Eisenhower Avenue next to the Van Dorn Metro Station.

“We will be setting up outside,” Quinn said. “We’ll have our patio activated. We’ll also have inside our workshop. If you’ve been to the [Alexandria] Drive-In, that whole parking lot will be available the whole day to park your car safely before you head over to the event.”

Once in the Garden, you can grab a bite to eat from a series of local food trucks.

“We’re going to have Hog-It-Up BBQ and Anita’s Frozen Cotton Candy, so something great for the kids,” Quinn said. “You’re welcome to bring food if you like. Dogs are welcome.”

Expect plenty of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

“We’ve got Sport Rock … offering a free climb,” Quinn said. “We’ve got live music all day, we’ve got yoga going before and during the event, the DC Divas will be there doing some kind of football game — that’s Washington’s Women’s Football Team. … Kids Create Studio in Alexandria is going to be popping up with hands-on kids activities.”

Alexandria Makers Market will coproduce the event, bringing in 15 local LGBTQ+ makers and allies to showcase locally-made arts, crafts and home goods available for purchase.

“We’ve got Bradshaw Sauces, Clover & Maple woodworking, Del Ray Metal Works, Do Good Soaps, handmade jewelry, pet stuff, pottery, across the board,” Quinn said.

The event is free, but a donation of $5 is recommended. A portion of proceeds will benefit Safe Space NOVA, which combats social stigmas and bullying faced by LGBTQ+ youth.

“We’re going to have a wide spread of ages and backgrounds,” Quinn said. “It will be a very diverse event. Expect to see the community of Alexandria and all of the people who support the [LGBTQ+] community that want to grow their own pride. They’ll walk away thinking, ‘That was fun,’ and maybe pick up some crafts they can look at through the year.”

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Growing Pride in the Garden' (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

