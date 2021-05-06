TCM Classic Film Festival streams Thursday to Sunday on HBO Max

After pivoting to a fully virtual festival dubbed "TCM at Home" last year, the TCM Classic Film Festival returns this year on HBO Max this weekend.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the TCM Classic Film Fest (Part 1)

When Turner Classic Movies held its 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in 2019, it had no way of knowing that it would be the last in-person version for a few years.

Last year, the network pivoted to a fully virtual festival dubbed “TCM at Home.”

This year, the TCM Classic Film Festival hits HBO Max from Thursday to Sunday.

Here are a few selected highlights from each day of the festival:

The slate kicks off Thursday with the iconic musical “West Side Story” (1961), Martin Scorsese’s early crime flick “Mean Streets” (1973) and the Rat Pack version of “Ocean’s 11” (1960).

Friday brings Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon in William Wyler’s “Wuthering Heights” (1939), the late Sean Connery and Michael Caine in John Huston’s “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975), and the hilarious duo of Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder in Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” (1968).

Saturday brings Sam Peckinpah’s western “Ride the High Country” (1963), Mike Nichols’ marital clash “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966), Elia Kazan’s masterpiece “On the Waterfront” (1954), Steven McQueen in iconic chase scenes in “Bullitt” (1968), Diana Ross as Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues” (1972) and Barry Levinson’s coming-of-age gem “Diner” (1982).

Finally, the festival wraps Sunday with Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” (1951), Jane Fonda and Jack Lemmon in “The China Syndrome” (1979), Sally Field’s Oscar-winning turn in “Places in the Heart” (1984) and Richard Dreyfuss’ Oscar-wining role across Marsha Mason in “The Goodbye Girl” (1977), along with many other classic films throughout the weekend.

Find the full movie schedule here.

Download a printable version here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the TCM Classic Film Fest (Part 2)