Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Foo Fighters, Go-Go’s, Jay-Z

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner will be inducted in the prestigious "performers" category.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Hall of Fame inductees (Part 1)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner will be inducted in the prestigious “performers” category.

***

Foo Fighters

Virginia native Dave Grohl has already been inducted as the drummer of Nirvana, but he now becomes a two-time inductee as the frontman of the Foo Fighters after a prolific run with hits in multiple decades, including “Everlong,” “Learn to Fly,” “My Hero” and “Times Like These.”

The Go-Go’s

Fronted by Belinda Carlisle, The Go-Go’s were the first all-female band that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard albums chart, providing the soundtrack to life in the ’80s with “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” The band just got inducted in its first time on the ballot.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z was selected in his first time on the ballot, becoming the eighth rapper to be inducted, joining Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Run-DMC, The Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A., 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. Jay-Z has won 22 Grammys and sold 50 million albums worldwide, while becoming the first rapper inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Carole King

In 1990, she was inducted as a songwriting duo with ex-husband Gerry Goffin for penning a string of golden oldies (i.e. “The Loco-Motion”). Now, Carole King makes it as a solo artist for an iconic career, including one of the best albums of all time in “Tapestry” (“It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Natural Woman”), capped by the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize in 2013 and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015.

Todd Rundgren

Stadium anthems don’t get much catchier than “Bang the Drum All Day,” but Philadelphia native Todd Rudgren was so much more than a sports soundtrack, pioneering electronic music, progressive rock, interactive TV concerts and early Internet downloads. Hits like “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light” are still played on classic rock stations today.

Tina Turner

In 1991, Tina Turner was induced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a duo with Ike Turner, but “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” now makes a solo induction after winning 12 Grammys, earning a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015 and selling over 100 million records with hits like “Proud Mary,” “Simply The Best” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which became an acclaimed movie. Turner, Carole King and Stevie Nicks are the only female artists inducted twice.

***

Turner won a fan poll, which was combined with judges’ votes to pick the class. To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording 25 years prior.

Here are this year’s nominees that missed the cut: Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

In addition to the six inductees in the “performer” category, there will be other special honorees.

LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will get the Early Influence Award.

Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland.

Not only will it mark a return to in-person ceremonies after last year’s virtual event, it will be the largest venue to ever host the ceremony, which can fit up to 20,000 people.

“FieldHouse provides a new and truly world-class venue that prioritizes health and safety, and offers increased space and flexibility to host the Induction Ceremony in Cleveland as part of a multiyear partnership,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

It will be broadcast on HBO Max.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Hall of Fame inductees (Part 2)