Wolf Trap announces concert lineup for summer reopening

A summer tradition returns as Wolf Trap welcomes audiences back for outdoor concerts.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Wolf Trap summer lineup (Part 1)

A tradition returns as Wolf Trap welcomes audiences back for outdoor concerts this summer.

After a year of pandemic closure, Wolf Trap will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with its first live music performances since December 2019.

“Since opening in 1971, concerts at Wolf Trap have helped define the summer for generations of music lovers,” President and CEO Arvind Manocha said. “Our pandemic intermission is nearing its end, and the resumption of concerts can finally begin — an important first step forward for us all. We couldn’t be happier to welcome patrons back.”

The Wolf Trap Opera kicks off its season with Bologne’s 1780 chamber opera “The Anonymous Lover (L’Amant Anonyme)” on June 18. This rarely-staged work will be performed in collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Geoffrey McDonald and directed by Kimille Howard.

Toward the end of June, Wolf Trap will host a series of “Thank You Community Concerts,” celebrating front line health care and education workers. Marin Alsop will conduct the National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic on June 24, followed with three ensemble performances by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band on June 25, 26 and 27.

On July 1, Wolf Trap will host the special anniversary concert “Fifty Years Together: A Celebration of Wolf Trap,” starring Cynthia Erivo, the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of JoAnn Falletta, world-renowned soprano Christine Goerke and Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medal recipient Joyce Yang.

On July 2 and 3, Emma Griffin directs Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert“ in partnership with the NSO conducted by Roberto Kalb.

Americana-folk duo Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) performs on July 7.

The NSO performs “Beethoven and Bologne“ on July 8 and 9. The concert will feature Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” and Bologne‘s “Violin Concerto in A major No. 2,” played by Italian violinist Francesca Dego under the direction of Jonathon Heyward.

Max Weinberg of The E Street Band presents an interactive jukebox on July 10 and 11.

The Wolf Trap Orchestra will perform Viardot’s “Cinderella (Cendrillon)” and Holst’s “Sāvitri” in Concert conducted by Kelly Kuo and directed by Amanda Consol in a double bill July 16.

New Orleans jazz legends Preservation Hall Jazz Band arrives on July 17.

D.C. go-go music icons Big Tony and Trouble Funk take the stage on July 18.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amos Lee brings a stripped down show on July 21 and 22.

“STARias: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments” features Wolf Trap Opera alumni Tamara Wilson (soprano), Michelle DeYoung (mezzo-soprano), Paul Groves (tenor) and Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone) performing from Tosca, La bohème, La traviata, Rigoletto and Faust on July 23.

Renowned mandolinist Chris Thile defies genre with solo gigs on July 24 and 25.

Grammy winner Aoife O’Donovan joins The Knights to play Americana on July 28.

The War and Treaty brings a unique style of musical fusion on July 29.

Norm Lewis (“Da 5 Bloods”) joins the NSO for Broadway show tunes on July 30 and 31.

In addition, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods presents Inez Barlatier’s “Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti” (July 20); Oran Etkin’s Timbalooloo in “Finding Friends Far From Home” (July 21); Dan + Claudia Zanes’ “New Beginnings” (July 24); Joanie Leeds’ “All The Ladies” (July 27); Elena Moon Park and Friends (July 28); and Maryland Youth Ballet performing “Snow White” (July 31).

“During the pandemic, people rediscovered and enjoyed Wolf Trap as a beautiful national park for fun outside, but nothing says ‘Wolf Trap’ like live performances,” Superintendent George Liffert said. “The National Park Service’s long-standing partnership with the Wolf Trap Foundation makes this harmony of arts and nature possible, and we are looking forward to celebrating.”

Summer tickets will be sold in socially-distanced pods (seated groups of two to eight). Ticket buyers must buy a full pod; no single tickets will be sold. All tickets will be delivered electronically.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. You may purchase tickets either online or by phone at 877-WOLF-TRAP.

Upcoming concerts for August and September will be announced at a later date.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Wolf Trap summer lineup (Part 2)