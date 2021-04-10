Livestream concert calendar for April 10-May 22

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

April 10

2 p.m. – U2 presents the final show of their VIrtual Road Tour featuring a December 2015 performance live from Paris on the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour. Watch the livestream here.

4 p.m. – Backline presents Set Break, a livestream event to support mental health in the music industry. The lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Ben Folds, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Dawes, Galactic, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Sara Barielles, Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas, DJ Millie, K. Flay, Deer Tick, American Authors, and more. Get more information and watch the livestream here.

4 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Sean Paul live from Jamaica. Ticket are $19.99, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup will do a benefit show for Brighter Night, an organization that raises awareness of and advocates for youth fighting mental health illnesses. Tickets start at $5, and you can buy them here.

6 p.m. – Consequence (formerly Consequence of Sound) presents Day 2 of Protect Live Music: A Celebration of Independent Music, a livestream benefiting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Tonight’s lineup includes Allman Betts Band’s Duane Betts, Mobley, White Reaper, Lucero, The Melvins, Fontaines D.C., Myles Kennedy, Alex Lahey, Shovels & Rope, The Districts, Dirty Projectors, Matt & Kim, Cloud Nothings, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dawes, Manchester Orchestra, and more. Register for your free ticket here.

8 p.m. – Duke University’s Duke Performances presents The Show Must Go Online! featuring Waxahatchee. Tickets are free for Duke students and $10 for the general public, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents the Cadillac Country Tour with Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser live from Graceland. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

April 11

5:30 p.m. – The Shriver Hall Concert Series presents violinist Jennifer Koh. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – The Decemberists present the first night of their livestream series “Twenty (Or Twenty One) Years Before The Mast: The Internet Concerts”, celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary. The band promises three special shows, each with their own unique setlist, live from Portland, Oregon. Tickets start at $25 a show or $65 for a three-show pass, and you can buy them here.

April 14

8 p.m. – Hot Topic Foundation presents 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit featuring hosts DJ Skee and T-Boz of TLC. Performers include Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, Yo-Yo Ma, James Hetfield, Warren Haynes, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, Jade Bird, and more. Get more information, register for free tickets, and buy VIP tickets here.

April 15

8 p.m. – Michael Dorf, in association with City Winery, presents Best Of “The Music Of” 2004-2020. Performers include Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Billy Gibbons, Richard Marx, Keb′ Mó, Roseanne Cash, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Marc Roberge, Joan Osborne, Martin Sexton, and more. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Music Education Organizations. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

April 16

9 p.m. – 311 will perform their album “Soundsystem” in full. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Weezer performs OK Human live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Philharmonic and YOLA. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – St. Paul & The Broken Bones will perform “Young Sick Camellia” in full, live from The Alabama Theatre. Tickets start at $14.99, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Sharon Van Etten and her band will perform “epic” in full, live from Zebulon in LA with a portion of the proceeds going to the venue. A short documentary about the making of the album and the significance of Zebulon will run before the concert. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

April 17

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Barenaked Ladies – Flip n’ Hits: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Awolnation celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album “Megalithic Symphony” by performing it in full for the first time ever. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Bandsintown Plus presents Haim live from LA. You need a subscription to watch the livestream, and you can subscribe and get more information here.

April 18

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents David Cook Live From Ocean Way Studios, a 3 show series live from Nashville. Tonight’s show is the release party for his new EP “The Looking Glass”. Tickets are $50 for a series pass and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – The Decemberists present the second night of their livestream series “Twenty (Or Twenty One) Years Before The Mast: The Internet Concerts”, celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary. The band promises three special shows, each with their own unique setlist, live from Portland, Oregon. Tickets start at $25 a show or $65 for a three-show pass, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Ani DiFranco celebrates the release of her album “Revolutionary Love” with a performance featuring Terence Higgins and Ivan Neville. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

April 20

TBA – Verzuz and Triller present the How High 4/20 Special: Redman v Method Man. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Disco Biscuits: In Space When I’m With You, the second of a two show series live from Ardmore Music Hall in PA. Tickets start at $15 for a single show or $27 for both, and you can buy them here.

April 21

8 p.m. – Iggy Pop celebrates his 74th birthday by streaming one of his 2019 shows at the Sydney Opera House. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Moment House presents Tame Impala performing “Innerspeaker” in full to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its release, live from Wave House in Australia. Tickets start at $10, and you can buy them here.

April 22

8 p.m. – Eve 6 will do their first full band livestream in over a year. Tickets start at $12, and you can buy them here.

8:30 p.m. – eTown, a Boulder, CO radio show, celebrates its 30th birthday and induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame with a virtual b”Earthday Celebration featuring performances from Los Lobos, The War and Treaty, Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Sam Bush, City and Colour, and Raquel Garcia. Get more information and watch the livestream here.

April 23

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Hootie and The Blowfish live from Columbia, SC. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

April 24

3 p.m. – Veeps presents The Jammering: Band of Horses live from Isle of Palms, SC and featuring the performance of their album “Infinite Arms” front to back. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

4 p.m. – Korn presents Monumental, a global streaming event. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

7:30 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Robben Ford Live from City Winery Nashville. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

April 25

8 p.m. – The Decemberists present the third and final night of their livestream series “Twenty (Or Twenty One) Years Before The Mast: The Internet Concerts”, celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary. The band promises three special shows, each with their own unique setlist, live from Portland, Oregon. Tickets start at $25 a show or $65 for a three-show pass, and you can buy them here.

April 30

8 p.m. – Veeps presents Thomas Rhett: One Night Only From Nashville. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

May 1

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Joan Osborne: Live from City Winery New York. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

May 2

5:30 p.m. – The Shriver Hall Concert Series presents The Calidore Quartet from a private home in NYC. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

May 5

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present the first night of Keb’ Mo’ Live from City Winery NYC. Tickets are $20 and include tomorrow night’s show as well. Buy tickets here.

May 6

9:30 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present the second night of Keb’ Mo’ Live from City Winery NYC. Tickets are $20 and included last night’s show. Buy tickets here.

May 8

8 p.m. – Verzuz presents SWV V Xscape. Watch the livestream here.

May 9

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. – Dionne Warwick presents the Mother’s Day edition of At Home With You: All The HIts and More. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 13

9 p.m. – P.O.D. present Satellite over Southtown, a streaming series to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album “Satellite”, live from Petco Park in San Diego. Tonight’s show will feature “Satellite” in full. Tickets are $20, or $50 for a 3-show pass, and you can buy them here.

May 14

9 p.m. – 311 will perform “From Chaos” in full. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 15

7 p.m. – Mandolin and City Winery present Wynonna Judd Unplugged – Live from City Winery Nashville. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

May 22

7 p.m. – The Glastonbury Festival presents Live At Worthy Farm, a livestream featuring performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and special guests. The stream will benefit Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid, as well as helping secure Glastonbury’s return in 2022. Tickets start at $27.50, and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.