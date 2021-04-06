Frederick’s drive-in opens spring season

Movie nights at the drive-in return to Frederick, Maryland, on Friday with socially distanced fun for the whole family. Troyce Gatewood and Partners Movie Nights kicked off last fall and is back for more this spring.

“We decided to build this drive-in movie theater to give the community some positive safe entertainment,” said Movie Nights production manager Aaron Kovelman.

And if you wish, you can stay safely inside your car the entire time.

After you purchase your ticket, which is one ticket per vehicle, you show the QR code to staff through the window, head to your parking space and you can enjoy the movie from your driver’s seat.

If you want to stretch your legs, there are other options.

“If you want to tailgate in the bed of your pickup truck. People set out lawn chairs, blowup couches, picnic blankets and you basically have a little bit of room just in front or behind your parking space to sit out, relax and enjoy the movie,” Kovelman said.

You will be able to watch all of this season’s flicks, including “Marvel’s The Avengers,” on a hulking screen. The theater will not use a projector and instead will use millions of led lights on a massive 20-foot-by-40-foot screen, so if the sun doesn’t set all the way, it won’t ruin the picture’s quality. To hear the movie, you are going to want to bring a portable FM radio.

The Movie Nights are also based on a theme that usually pairs a newer children’s movie with an older classic in the hopes of attracting audiences of all ages. For instance, on Friday, the audience will be treated to an alien-themed night with Disney’s animated “Lilo & Stitch” and the Steven Spielberg classic “E.T.”

One new feature of the drive-in that moviegoers did not see last year is The Vendor Village, which will feature different restaurants from around Frederick County and even some breweries and local shops that will sell their wares.

“On an average movie night, we will have at least two food vendors whether it is brick-oven pizza, barbecue, American tavern or authentic Mexican.”

Lineup

Friday, April 9

7 p.m.

“Lilo & Stitch”

“E.T.”

Saturday, April 10

2 p.m.

“Trolls World Tour”

7 p.m.

“The Jungle Book” (2016)

“Jurassic Park”

Friday, April 16

7 p.m.

“Clueless”

“Mean Girls”

Saturday, April 17

2 p.m.

“The Lion King” (2019)

7 p.m.

“The Incredibles 2”

“Back to the Future”

Friday, May 21

7 p.m.

“Pitch Perfect”

“Dirty Dancing”

Saturday, May 22

2 p.m.

“The Little Mermaid”

7 p.m.

“Onward”

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

Friday, June 11

7 p.m.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Avengers”

Saturday, June 12

2 p.m.

“The Croods: A New Age”

7 p.m.