Livestream concert calendar for March 27-May 8

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

March 27

3 p.m. – Veeps presents The Jammering: Band of Horses from Isle of Palms, SC. Tickets start at $22.99, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Obituary presents the 2021 Studio Live Stream Sessions, a two part series. Today’s performance includes the band’s favorite songs. Tickets are $15 or $25 for both shows in the series, and you can buy them here.

7 p.m. – Waxahatchee celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Saint Cloud’s release by playing the album in full, live from Kansas City. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Live From Las Vegas presents Sponge performing Rotting Piñata in full. Tickets start at $9.99, and you can buy them here.

March 28

3 p.m. – Spoook presents Happy Birthday Joey Ramone, a 70th birthday tribute, featuring performances by We Are Scientists, Wheatus, Eddie Argos (Art Brut), Bill Janovitz (Buffalo Tom), and more. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with all proceeds going to OCD and lymphoma research charities. Buy tickets here.

9 p.m. – Dwight Yoakum brings you the third episode of his livestream series One Time Live, where Yoakum and his band perform an album in full. Tonight’s show will feature Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Veeps presents Brandi Carlile (and band!): Live at Ryman Auditorium, benefiting The Rainey Day Fund, Fanny’s School of Music, and Brandi’s band and crew. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

March 30

9 p.m. – Pandora LIVE presents Pandora LIVE Powered By Women featuring performances by Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan. RSVP for the free livestream here.

9 p.m. – American Express UNSTAGED returns for 2021 with a special performance by Maroon 5. The stream is open to the public but American Express cardholders can get access to exclusive packages. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

March 31

9 p.m. – Charlie Puth does his first ever live interactive global e-concert live from the Yoop espace at Microsoft Theater in LA. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

April 2

10 p.m. – Veeps presents Stephen Pearcy Live From The Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. Pearcy will perform a set of Ratt hits and solo songs. Tickets start at $10, and you can buy them here.

April 3

5 p.m. – Obituary presents the 2021 Studio Live Stream Sessions, a two part series. Today’s feature will see the band perform The End Complete in full. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

April 4

TBA – Verzuz presents The Isley Brothers V Earth Wind and Fire. Watch the livestream here.

April 6

7 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents Ah! Live Again, a 2 show series live from the City Winery in NYC. Tickets are $20 per show or $35 for the two show bundle. Buy tickets here.

April 7

8 p.m. – Rock The RoC is a free virtual bonfire and tribute concert featuring The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers), Corey Glover, Michael Franti, Johnnyswim, The War and Treaty, and more, benefitting Realm of Caring. Watch the livestream here.

9:30 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents Ah! Live Again, a 2 show series live from the City Winery in NYC. Tickets are $20 per show or $35 for the two show bundle. Buy tickets here.

April 9

3 p.m. – Be Kind Live presents Glasvegas, featuring the first live band performance of tracks from their upcoming album Godspeed as well as classic hits. Tickets start at $12, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Veeps presents Saliva: One Night Only live from Las Vegas. Tickets are $9.99, and you can buy them here.

April 10

4 p.m. – Backline presents Set Break, a livestream event to support mental health in the music industry. The lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Ben Folds, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Dawes, Galactic, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, Sara Barielles, Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas, DJ Millie, K. Flay, Deer Tick, American Authors, and more. Get more information and watch the livestream here.

4 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Sean Paul live from Jamaica. Ticket are $19.99, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup will do a benefit show for Brighter Night, an organization that raises awareness of and advocates for youth fighting mental health illnesses. Tickets start at $5, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents the Cadillac Country Tour with Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser live from Graceland. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

April 11

5:30 p.m. – The Shriver Hall Concert Series presents violinist Jennifer Koh. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

April 15

8 p.m. – Michael Dorf, in association with City Winery, presents Best Of “The Music Of” 2004-2020. Performers include Glen Hansard, Patti Smith, Billy Gibbons, Richard Marx, Keb′ Mó, Roseanne Cash, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Marc Roberge, Joan Osborne, Martin Sexton, and more. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Music Education Organizations. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

April 16

9 p.m. – 311 will perform their album Soundsystem in full. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Weezer performs OK Human live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Philharmonic and YOLA. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

April 17

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Barenaked Ladies – Flip n’ Hits: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

April 20

TBA – Verzuz and Triller present the How High 4/20 Special: Redman v Method Man. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Disco Biscuits: In Space When I’m With You, the second of a two show series live from Ardmore Music Hall in PA. Tickets start at $15 for a single show or $27 for both, and you can buy them here.

April 24

3 p.m. – Veeps presents The Jammering: Band of Horses live from Isle of Palms, SC and featuring the performance of their album Infinite Arms front to back. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

4 p.m. – Korn presents Monumental, a global streaming event. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

May 2

5:30 p.m. – The Shriver Hall Concert Series presents The Calidore Quartet from a private home in NYC. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

May 8

8 p.m. – Verzuz presents SWV V Xscape. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly

Melissa Etheridge has launched a pay-per-view Etheridge TV site with new content daily/weekly Tuesday through Saturday. Monthly subscriptions are $50 or you can purchase daily content separately for $10 a show. Get more information and watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.