The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 3:05 PM

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Beyond Order by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, narrated by the author and Kathe Mazur (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. How to Do the Work by Dr. Nicole LePera, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. This Is the Fire by Don Lemon, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. The Coldest Case: A Black Book Audio Drama by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Win by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

4. Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

5. Wild Sign by Patricia Briggs, narrated by Holter Graham (Penguin Audio)

6. The Armies of Those I Love by Ken Liu, performed by Auli’I Cravalho (Audible Originals)

7. Later by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Penguin Audio)

9. Behind Every Lie by Christina McDonald, narrated by Lisa Flanagan and Fiona Hardingham (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

