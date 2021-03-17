Dropkick Murphys present St. Patrick’s Day livestream ‘Still Locked Down’

On Wednesday night, the beloved American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will hold a free livestream concert at 7 p.m. fittingly dubbed "Still Locked Down."

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out, but for many, it’s still a socially distanced life.

Not to worry, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from the comfort of your own home.

It follows last year’s free virtual concert “Streaming Up From Boston,” marking the first time in 24 years that the band didn’t play in public on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1996, Dropkick Murphys released five albums under the indie punk label Hellcat Records.

Since then, they’ve released four more albums under their own label Born & Bred, courtesy of Alternative Distribution Alliance.

The band is best known for its hit song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” made famous by Martin Scorsese’s gangster flick “The Departed” (2006).

The raucous song combines electric guitar, banjo, accordion and drums to tell of a “sailor peg” pirate searching for the wooden leg he lost while climbing the top sails.

The lyrics were inspired by a fragment of paper that band member Ken Casey found while leafing through the archives of iconic folk singer Woody Guthrie.

The band also has a new album, “Turn Up That Dial,” coming out April 30.

Watch the St. Patrick’s Day livestream on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live.

Tickets are whatever you care to donate.

