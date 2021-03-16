Column: Best Director emerging as Oscar’s consistent hope for diversity

Every year, there are such silver linings in various categories of the Oscars. However, year over year, one category especially has been showing the most signs of progress: Best Director.

It’s no secret that the Oscars have a diversity problem. In nearly 100 years, only four Black actors have won Best Actor and only one Black woman has won Best Actress.

In recent years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tried to expand its membership to include more women and people of color, which may explain Best Picture wins by such deserving masterpieces as “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Moonlight” (2016) and “Parasite” (2019).

However, Monday added new fuel to #OscarsSoWhite fire by snubbing Black ensembles “One Night in Miami,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” for Best Picture, although Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim nominated for Best Actor and Steven Yeun became the first Asian American nominated for Best Actor.

Every year, there are such silver linings in various categories, but year over year, one category especially has been showing the most signs of progress: Best Director.

Since the Coen Brothers won for “No Country for Old Men” (2007), only one white American male has won Best Director since — Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2016), though Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” famously triumphed for Best Picture, so you could say Jenkins got the last laugh in what was the most bizarre Oscar finish ever.

Other than that, the category has hailed people of color and international directors:

2019: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) – Korean

2018: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) – Mexican

2017: Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) – Mexican

2016: Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) – American

2015: Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“The Revenant”) – Mexican

2014: Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Birdman”) – Mexican

2013: Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”) – Mexican

2012: Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) — Taiwanese

2011: Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) — French

2010: Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) — British

2009: Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) — American

2008: Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) — British

That’s right, in 11 of the past 12 years, Best Director has gone to someone other than a white American male. That will likely extend to 12 of the past 13 years come April 25.

This year, only one white American male is up for Best Director as David Fincher (“Mank”) joins Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), who is poised to become the second Asian in a row and the second woman ever to win.

Before yesterday, 93 years of Oscar history only nominated five women directors: Lina Wertmüller (“Seven Beauties”), Jane Campion (“The Piano”), Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”), Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”).

That suddenly jumped 40 percent yesterday when the academy nominated two women for the first time ever in the same year in Fennell and Zhao. It could have conceivably nominated four, but Kelly Reichardt (“First Cow”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) were sadly snubbed.

While these racial and gender trends are positive, it doesn’t mean we’re in a post-racial society nor does it erase the sting of historic snubs, namely that a Black director has still never won, not Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing”), not John Singleton (“Boyz N the Hood”), not Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), not Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”).

Still, let’s salute the progress, knowing we’ve come a long way with a long way to go.

