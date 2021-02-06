Livestream concert calendar for Feb. 6-March 20

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Feb. 6

9 a.m. – United at Home presents a fundraising live stream with David Guetta live from Dubai. Watch the livestream here.

12 p.m. – npr music Live Sessions presents Black Pumas. Watch the livestream here.

5 p.m. – Silverstein kick off their Out of this World Virtual Concert Series with a set of their greatest hits. Tickets start at $15 or $40 for a three show bundle, and you can buy them here.

7 p.m. – LiveXLive and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa present A Special Big Game PPV Event with Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi, Matt Stell, and Parmalee’s Matt Thomas. Tickets are $12.99, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – The Disco Biscuits play the second night of a 2 night stand live from Ardmore Music Hall in PA. The stream is free to watch but 100 % of tips earned will benefit the band and venue staff. Watch the livestream here.

Feb. 7

2:30 p.m. – The TikTok Tailgate is a Super Bowl pre-show featuring Miley Cyrus doing a special show for 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. Watch the livestream here.

3 p.m. – Mercari and Shaquille O’Neal present The SHAQ Bowl featuring athletes, celebs, and musicians facing off in challenges to win the first ever SHAQ Bowl trophy. Team Kansas City features Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, and The Miz. Team Tampa Bay features Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Offset, Nelly, Tim Tebow, and Winnie Harlow. There will be a halftime show with performances by Migos, DJ Diesel, and Jack Harlow. Watch the livestream here.

11 p.m. – Verizon presents their Big Concert for Small Business Super Bowl afterparty, featuring Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Christina Aquilera, Luke Bryan, Brittany Howard, Eric Church, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan, and hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Watch the livestream here.

Feb. 10

8 p.m. – Local fave Jimi Haha will continue his Couch Concert series with show 46. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Moment House presents Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker performing their new EP brent ii in full. Tickets start at $16.50, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 11

8 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Thompson Square. Tickets start at $5, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 12

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective: Out of the Game Part 2. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

7:30 p.m. – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents a live stream performance of composer Anna Clyne’s Stride, including Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 featuring DSO Principal and Assistant Principal Violas Eric Nowlin and James Van Valkenburg. Tickets are $12, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Pearl Jam present The Home Shows – Night 2, a stream of their Aug.10, 2018 show from Safeco Field in Seattle. Tickets are $14.99 and include unlimited viewings through Feb.16. Buy tickets here.

9 p.m. – Join Michael McDonald for his Home Alone 2, Birthday Bash: Party of One. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will do a livestream in celebration of the Chinese New Year, with special guests Jeff Chimenti, Greg Leisz, and The Wolf Pack. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 13

5 p.m. – Silverstein present Episode 2 of their Out of this World Virtual Concert Series featuring the album Discovering the Waterfront in full. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – 8 p.m. – IMP and 9:30 Club present Jade Bird live from the historic RCA Studios in Nashville. Tickets start at $12.50, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents In The Spirit of Love, A Valentine’s Day Eve Special with Grammy Winner CeeLo Green. Tickets start at $19.99, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 14

2 p.m. – Sessions Live presents Glass Tiger. Tickets are $10, and you can buy them here.

7 p.m. – Sessions Live presents a Valentine’s Day Virtual Concert with O-Town. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Air Supply present their first virtual concert Love Letters. Tickets start at $30.50, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Capital One presents A Night In With Josh Groban. Tickets start at $32, and you can them here.

Feb. 17

8 p.m. – Tibet House US presents their 34th Annual Benefit Concert virtually this year. Performers include Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Angèlique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, and more. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 19

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective: Take All My Loves. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – 311 perform the Blue Album in full, rescheduled from the original Jan. 11 date due to the public health situation in Los Angeles County. All tickets previously purchased for the original date remain valid for this stream. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – 3 Doors Down presents 3 X Live: Greatest Hits Acoustic Show. Tickets are $20 or $50 for the 3 show series that began Feb. 5. You can buy tickets here.

Feb. 20

5 p.m. – Silverstein present the third and last episode of their Out of this World Virtual Concert Series with an Acoustic & Unplugged set. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 21

5 p.m. – Jimmy Eat World present the third and final show of the Phoenix Sessions featuring their 1999 album Clarity in full. Tickets start at $14.99, and you can buy them here.

5:30 p.m. – Shriver Hall Concert Series presents the world premiere of pianist Daniil Trifonov’s recital at New York’s 92nd St Y, featuring works by Syzmanowski, Debussy, and Brahms. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 25

Switchfoot presents The Beautiful Letdown, the 8th session of their Fantastic not Traveling Music Show virtual tour. Tickets are $10.99 or $8.99 a month for a monthly pass, and you can buy them here.

Feb. 26

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents Rufus in the Movies, featuring songs he wrote and/or sang on movie soundtracks. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

March 5

9 p.m. – Tokyo Police Club celebrate the 10th anniversary of Champ by performing the album in full. Tickets are $10, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – 3 Doors Down presents 3 X Live: Greatest Hits Full Band Show. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

March 6

TBA – Mobley makes a “stop” at the 9:30 Club as part of his virtual Devil in a Daydream tour. Proceeds will go to the venue and the DAWA Fund. Tickets are “pay-what-you-can”, and you can get them here.

March 14

5:30 p.m. – Shriver Hall Concert Series presents cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and pianist Armine Grigoryan. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

March 20

TBA – John Oates presents Oates Song Fest 7908, a charity show benefiting Feeding America. Performers include Oates, his Hall & Oates partner Daryl Hall, Bob Weir, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Michael Franti, Jim James, Shawn Colvin, Keb Mo, and more. Watch the livestream here.

Daily/Weekly

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will go virtual this year from Jan. 28 – Feb. 23, featuring several music-related features, including The Brothers Sparks, a documentary on the band Sparks, and Questlove’s directorial debut Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a look at the Harlem Cultural Festival that took place the same summer as Woodstock. Tickets start at $15 for a single film, and you can buy them here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. Watch her streams here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.