CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Sen. Warren's 'Pinkie Promises'…

Sen. Warren’s ‘Pinkie Promises’ to be published this fall

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 6:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not forgotten the many young people she befriended during her 2020 presidential run.

The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book out this fall called “Pinkie Promises” in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, “My name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president because that’s what girls do,” then seal their bond with a pinky promise.

“The pinkie promises I’ve made with thousands of girls will stay with me always,” Warren said in a statement Wednesday. “Those promises are a reminder of our strength, and I hope this book will encourage even the youngest readers to dream big — because that’s what girls do.”

Warren’s book will be released by the Macmillan imprint Godwin Books, and will feature illustrations by Charlene Chua. The Senator’s other works include “A Fighting Chance” and “Persist,” which is scheduled for May.

A portion of the author’s proceeds for “Pinkie Promises” will be donated to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to “be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up