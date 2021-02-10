Annapolis Town Center launches Cupid’s Drive-In for Valentine’s Day weekend

Annapolis Town Center is launching Cupid's Drive-In for two films this Saturday.

Looking for something uniquely romantic to do this Valentine’s Day weekend?

“We’ve had a couple drive-ins over the season,” promoter Ben Isenberg told WTOP. “We had a really successful run at Halloween called ‘Fright Nights,’ so as we were looking at February and Valentine’s Day, we said, ‘Let’s bring the drive-in back.'”

He said the double feature was intentionally selected as a mix of old and new.

The first movie is the classic wartime romance “Casablanca” (1942) at 5:30 p.m.

The second is the modern musical romance “La La Land” (2016) at 8:30 p.m.

The parking lot is located at Annapolis Town Center at River Road and Solomon’s Road. There are 25 spaces for sedans and 25 for SUVs, but there are no limits to the number of people per car.

“If you’re outside your car going to the bathroom, we will have a bathroom area set up — please wear your mask,” Isenberg said. “We’ll have a cleaning station. When it was a little warmer people liked to sit outside and watch, but it is February, so most people want to sit in their cars as it is.”

Admission costs $75, which gets you a parking space for the movie, two mini bottles of champagne, a rose and a $25 gift card to the participating restaurant of your choice.

“We’ve got a broad variety,” Isenberg said. “If you want to grab a burger, beer or wings, we’ve got Gordon Biersch. … We’ve got BGR, which is Burgers Grilled Right. We’ve got Ghirardelli’s Deli if you want some great pasta or a sandwich. Mission BBQ is right next-door. Neo Pizza … P.F. Chang’s … Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. … We’ve got Zoe’s Kitchen … and Cooper’s Hawk.”

Both screenings are sold separately.

“[It’s] a fun way to get outside, come to the Town Center, come with that special someone, sit back and watch a romantic movie, either a classic or a new one, and get out for a little bit.”

