CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Entertainment News » Annapolis Town Center launches…

Annapolis Town Center launches Cupid’s Drive-In for Valentine’s Day weekend

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

February 10, 2021, 12:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Cupid's Drive-In (Part 1)

Looking for something uniquely romantic to do this Valentine’s Day weekend?

Annapolis Town Center in Maryland is launching Cupid’s Drive-In for two films this Saturday.

“We’ve had a couple drive-ins over the season,” promoter Ben Isenberg told WTOP. “We had a really successful run at Halloween called ‘Fright Nights,’ so as we were looking at February and Valentine’s Day, we said, ‘Let’s bring the drive-in back.'”

He said the double feature was intentionally selected as a mix of old and new.

The first movie is the classic wartime romance “Casablanca” (1942) at 5:30 p.m.

The second is the modern musical romance “La La Land” (2016) at 8:30 p.m.

The parking lot is located at Annapolis Town Center at River Road and Solomon’s Road. There are 25 spaces for sedans and 25 for SUVs, but there are no limits to the number of people per car.

“If you’re outside your car going to the bathroom,  we will have a bathroom area set up — please wear your mask,” Isenberg said. “We’ll have a cleaning station. When it was a little warmer people liked to sit outside and watch, but it is February, so most people want to sit in their cars as it is.”

Admission costs $75, which gets you a parking space for the movie, two mini bottles of champagne, a rose and a $25 gift card to the participating restaurant of your choice.

“We’ve got a broad variety,” Isenberg said. “If you want to grab a burger, beer or wings, we’ve got Gordon Biersch. … We’ve got BGR, which is Burgers Grilled Right. We’ve got Ghirardelli’s Deli if you want some great pasta or a sandwich. Mission BBQ is right next-door. Neo Pizza … P.F. Chang’s … Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. … We’ve got Zoe’s Kitchen … and Cooper’s Hawk.”

Both screenings are sold separately.

“[It’s] a fun way to get outside, come to the Town Center, come with that special someone, sit back and watch a romantic movie, either a classic or a new one, and get out for a little bit.”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Cupid's Drive-In (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up