Livestream concert calendar for December 6-January 20

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Dec. 6

2 p.m. – The Israel Philharmonic Foundation and American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra present the Israel Philharmonic Pre-Hanukkah Global Celebration featuring Lahav Shani, Hans Zimmer, Bette Midler, Ronalee Shimon, Dar Zuzovsky, Kenny Hamilton, and other special guests. Get more information and RSVP for the event here.

Dec. 8

3 p.m. — Photos With Stories presents their final installment for 2020: The Rock and Roll Photography of Sherry Rayn Barnett featuring photos from her book Eye of the Music — NY to LA 1969-1989. RSVP for the livestream here.

7:55 p.m. – Amazon Music presents Holiday Plays: Kiana Ledé, hosted by Lil Nas X. Watch the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Pandora Live presents Carrie Underwood: My Gift. RSVP for the event here.

Dec. 10

7:30 p.m. – Straight No Chaser present the first of a 10 show virtual tour live from MGM National Harbor. Tickets start at $10 for a single show, $90 for a five show package, or $170 for all ten shows. The shows run through December 20 and you can buy tickets here.

9 p.m. — iHeartRadio presents Jingle Ball 2020 with performances by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi and more. Watch the livestream here.

Dec. 11

8 p.m. — 311 will perform their album Grassroots in its entirety. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. — Sessions Live present En Vogue. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Primus presents Alive From Pachyderm Station, filmed live at Claypool Cellars in CA. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

Dec. 12

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. — Lindsey Stirling presents Home for the Holidays, a livestream special featuring songs from her holiday album Warmer In The Winter. Tickets are $23.50, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Bad Religion presents the first of a four-part livestream series filmed live at The Roxy in LA. Decades: The 80’s will feature songs from How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Suffer, and No Control. Tickets are $15 or you can buy a four stream pass for $40. Buy tickets here.

7 p.m. — Gorillaz will perform their latest album Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez live in full during a global livestream. Tickets are $15, or all three global streams for $30, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Nu Deco Ensemble presents a livestream from the North Beach Bandshell in Miami featuring a collaboration with Larkin Poe, a world premiere arrangement and other original works by Pascal le Boeuf, and a symphonic reimagination of the music of Led Zeppelin. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Live at Studio 4 presents The Bouncing Souls. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Styx. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. — Me First And The Gimme Gimmes present the Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular livestream. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Grammy Award winning artist Mike Farris will do a special Christmas themed livestream. Mike Farris Sings The Soul of Christmas includes Farris and his 13 piece band live from 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville. Tickets are $9.99 and you can buy them here.

Dec. 13

3 p.m. — Sessions Live presents G Love & The Juice for a special livestream. Tickets start at $10, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 15

7:55 p.m. – Amazon Music presents Holiday Plays: Foo Fighters, hosted by Lil Nas X. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. — Marc Roberge of O.A.R. presents the second show of the “Where We Left Off” series. Tonight’s show is “Live From The Barn at Candlewood,” featuring a song from each of O.A.R.’s albums and special guest Jon Lampley. Tickets start at $30, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 16

9 p.m. – Allen Stone presents Allen Stone’s Holiday Concert: a classless evening of holiday classics. Tickets start at $12.99 and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. — Mandolin presents The John Doe Folk Trio live from Arlyn Studios as part of Doe’s Travis County World Tour. Billed as Lotsa New Songs, expect to hear new tunes from the folk trio along with Doe favorites across his career. Tickets are $20, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 17

8 p.m. – LiveXLive presents A Night with Bebe Rexha. Tickets are $9.99 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Matt Nathanson presents the first night of his two-ight Holiday Show Livestream Extravaganza. Tickets start at $20 for a single show, or $30 for both, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Courtney Barnett will do her first livestream with her full band. Tickets for From Where I’m Standing: Live from Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne are $18, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 18

8 p.m. – Trans-Siberian Orchestra takes their show virtual with a special livestream of Christmas Eve & Other Stories. Tickets start at $30 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. — Matt Nathanson presents Night Two of his two-night Holiday Show Livestream Extravaganza. Tickets start at $20 for a single show, or $30 for both, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. — Sessions Live presents Barenaked Ladies: A Very Virtual Christmas livestream event. Tickets start at $15, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 19

3 p.m. — Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Scorpions. Tickets start at $25, and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Bad Religion presents the second installment of a four-part livestream series filmed live at The Roxy in LA. Decades: The 90’s will feature songs from Against The Grain, Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race, and No Substance. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Dec. 23

4 a.m., 3 p.m., and 9 p.m. — Chilly Gonzales presents A very chilly Christmas special: A Christmas Livestream with Jarvis Cocker, Feist & Friends. There are three separate screenings at $10 each, and you can buy tickets here.

9:30 p.m. – MxPx present Between This World And The Next: Round 3. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

Dec. 26

5 p.m. – Bad Religion presents the third installment of a four-part livestream series filmed live at The Roxy in LA. Decades: The 2000’s will feature songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First, and New Maps of Hell. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Local faves Jimmie’s Chicken Shack will do a holiday show featuring an acoustic set and an electric set. Watch the livestream here.

Dec. 29

7:30 p.m. – Thursday presents Signals V2 Holiday Extravaganza featuring Jim Ward, Bartees Strange, and other special guests sitting in with the band. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Dec. 31

5 p.m. – Steel Panther presents The (almost) Live Formal AF New Year’s Eve live from The Viper Room in LA. Tickets are $15 or, if you buy them by Dec. 5, bundled with their Gobblefest livestream for $20 for both shows. Buy tickets here.

Jan. 2, 2021

5 p.m. – Bad Religion presents the fourth and last installment of a four-part livestream series filmed live at The Roxy in LA. Decades: The 10’s will feature songs from The Dissent of Man, True North, and Age of Unreason. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Jan. 8, 2021

8 p.m. – Hanson present the fourth weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here starting December 7.

9 p.m. — Rolling Live Studios presents Mike Garson’s A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Experience “Just for One Day” in celebration of David Bowie’s 74th birthday. The event will feature a career spanning all Bowie alumni band including Earl Slick, Tony Visconti, Charlie Sexton, Sterling Campbell, Carlos Alomar, Omar Hakim, Gail Ann Dorsey, Tim Lefevbre. Holly Palmer, and more. Also expect to appear are vocalists Ian Astbury, Billy Corgan, Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Corey Glover, Bernard Fowler, Lena Hall, Trent Reznor, Gavin Rossdale, Judith Hill, and more. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

Jan. 10, 2021

4 p.m. — Mandolin presents The Jayhawks: The Cover Show featuring the band performing some of their favorite cover songs. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

Jan. 12, 2021

8 p.m. — Marc Roberge of O.A.R. presents the last of the “Where We Left Off” series. Tonight’s show is “Marc and Friends” featuring surprise guests in a surprise venue. Tickets start at $30 and you can buy them here.

Jan. 20, 2021

9 p.m. — Mandolin presents John Doe live from Cactus Cafe, the last of the Travis County World Tour streams. Tonight’s stream features just John and his guitar playing as many requests as he can. Tickets are $20 and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly

Trey Anastasio (Phish) is doing a virtual residency on Fridays starting October 9th. The shows will be live from the Beacon Theatre in NYC for 8 weeks through November 27 with all proceeds benefiting Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation and Divided Sky Fund. Watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, rebroadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour canceled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.