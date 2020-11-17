CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
Bull Run Festival of Lights offers drive-thru holiday spirit in Centreville

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

November 17, 2020, 12:15 AM

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Bull Run Festival of Lights (Part 1)

Even a pandemic can’t stop one festive tradition — holiday light displays.

The Bull Run Festival of Lights offers drive-thru fun now through Jan. 10 at Bull Run Regional Park, conveniently located near Interstate 66 and Route 29 in Centreville, Virginia.

“Ever year gets bigger and brighter,” NOVA Parks operations superintendent Mark Whaley told WTOP. “This has always been a drive-thru show, so it’s naturally COVID-friendly. Visitors get to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car, so it’s a great way to socially distance and do something that’s fun for the holiday season.”

What types of holiday designs can we expect?

“There are numerous displays and sections of the show,” Whaley said. “One of my favorites is Winter Wonderland where the lights make it look like it’s snowing. … [There’s also] Candyland with trees wrapped like candy canes, Santa and their helpers throughout the show, and at the end of the show, Santa and his reindeer.”

How long should you allow to complete the drive?

“The show is about 2.5 miles long,” Whaley said. “The show takes about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic. Of course, people should be aware that on the busiest nights it could take a little bit longer.”

The event costs $15 to $30 per vehicle, depending on the night. You’re encouraged to buy online for a contactless experience. Up to 14 people are allowed per vehicle.

At the end of the drive, you’re welcome to get out of your car for photo displays.

“With safety in mind, we have an area at the end of the show with different light displays that provide plenty of photo opportunities for families,” Whaley said.

There’s even a walk-through carnival from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.

“They do ferris wheels, rides for kids, fun carnival games,” Whaley said.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Bull Run Festival of Lights (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

