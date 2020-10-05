Taste & Shop Georgetown offers outdoor dining, carryout specials and retail deals

How can you support local businesses while snagging a meal deal? Taste & Shop Georgetown kicks off Monday and runs through Oct. 25.

Taste & Shop Georgetown kicks off Monday and runs through Oct. 25.

“This would have been our 26th annual Taste of Georgetown,” Georgetown BID Events Director Debbie Young told WTOP. “Usually the last weekend in September, we’d close [K Street] between Wisconsin Avenue and Thomas Jefferson Street and have about 30 restaurants offering great food, live music, games activities and a beer garden.”

This year, they’ve made it a month long with unique social distancing.

“[We] realized bringing 10,000 people together for Taste of Georgetown probably was not a good idea,” Young said. “Instead of a one-day event, now we have three weeks featuring over 70 businesses, restaurants and stores. … We have over 25 outdoor ‘streateries’ where there’s seating and outdoor dining. … There’s curbside pickup.”

Participating restaurants are divided into four categories of delicious dining specials: Breakfast & Brunch Club, Happy Hour, Family Matters and Treat Yourself.

Early risers can enjoy the Breakfast & Brunch Club.

“Cafe Georgetown is doing free drip coffee with a pastry purchase,” Young said. “District Doughnut [is] debuting a brand new pumpkin cinnamon roll. … Dog Tag Bakery [is] doing free drip coffee with a breakfast sandwich purchase. … Georgetown Piano Bar [is] doing a brunch special [of] a free dessert with purchase of any entree.”

Happy Hour fans can enjoy cocktails and appetizers.

“Ristorante Piccolo with the purchase of your entree you get free Prosecco,” Young said. “Happy Hour all day every day at Escape Room Live, 50% off drinks at Il Canale.”

Family Matters provides family-style servings.

“Brasserie Liberte [has] a French family-style menu for two for $65,” Young said. “Clyde’s of Georgetown is doing takeout dining [with] a Maine lobster family four-pack for $90. … Ristorante Piccolo is doing a three-course prix fixe dinner for two for $80.”

Finally, Treat Yourself caters to those with a sweet tooth.

“Officina is offering $1 chocolate cannolis [but] limit six per person,” Young said. “Haagen-Dazs has $5 milkshakes with any flavor of ice cream and $5 dazzler sundaes. … Baked & Wired [has] buy three cookies and get the fourth one free. … Georgetown Cupcake [is] doing 20% off discounts of their one dozen cupcakes [online only].”

After you finish eating, you can find shopping deals at local retailers.

“We have over 30 retailers, salons and services,” Young said. “J. Crew and INTERMIX are doing 15% off. You [can] win a $100 gift card at LiLi the First, Veronica Beard is offering at-home trunk shows, and you can get 20% off your first purchase at Rapha.”

Entry to the festival is free, but you’re encouraged to donate to a local charity.

“Normally with Taste of Georgetown, you buy tickets [to] benefit Georgetown Ministry Center,” Young said. “Now there’s no ticket sales, but we still are partnering with GMC. … If you go to our website, we really want to encourage people to make a donation. … Also, Good Stuff Eatery [is] donating $0.50 to GMC with every sale of [select items].”

In the end, it’s a brief sense of normalcy in a crazy time in history.

“It’s a perfect time, perfect weather,” Young said. “We really want to do things safely and we’re following the guidelines, but we also want to be sure we support these businesses. … It’s been hard for them. … Anything we can do to support them.”

