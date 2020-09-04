Livestream concert calendar for September 4-October 9

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it does not matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

September 4:

2 p.m. – Suede stream their 1993 concert film Love & Poison. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band concludes their Drive-In concert series with a virtual 3 night run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. Tonight’s show is from August 2019 and benefits Columbia Riverkeeper. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Pearl Jam will stream the full unreleased video of Night 1 of their 2018 Home Shows at Safeco Field in Seattle. The event costs $14.99 with a special discount available for Ten Club members and the stream will be available to watch all weekend long through Sept. 7. Pre-order the livestream here.

9 p.m. – Patti Smith presents an evening of words and music from Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre, her only staged program of 2020. Expect songs with her bandmate Tony Shanahan and readings from her memoir Year of the Monkey. Tickets are $30 and you can buy them here starting Friday 8/7.

9 p.m. – Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium presents Live at the Ryman, a six-week streaming concert series. Tonight’s performance is by Scotty McCreery. Tickets are $10 or $125 for a VIP pack. Buy tickets and get more information on the series here.

September 5:

7:30 p.m. – The Governor’s Ball Music Festival along with Bumble and The Surf Lodge present the Endless Summer Virtual Concert Series for Labor Day weekend. Tonite’s show is from Tones and I featuring sounds by Oli Benz and benefits the Equal Justice Initiative. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Night 2 of the Dave Matthews Band Drive-In concert series from the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA features a show from September 2016 benefiting World Central Kitchen. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – Suzy Bogguss presents Dampendic Live, a virtual concert on her Facebook page.

9 p.m. – Chartway Federal Credit Union presents The 27th Annual American Music Festival – Virtual Edition featuring performances from Johnny Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Bret Michaels, Marc Roberge (O.A.R.), Michael Franti, Moon Taxi, Trevor Young (SOJA), Phil Vassar, Larkin Poe, and Carbon Leaf. Watch the livestream here.

September 6:

7:30 p.m. – Night 2 of the Endless Summer Virtual Concert Series presented by Bumble, The Surf Lodge, and The Governor’s Ball Music Festival features Gary Clark Jr. with sounds by Blackillac and benefits the Equal Justice Initiative. Watch the livestream here.

8 p.m. – The last night of the Dave Matthews Band Drive-In concert series from the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA features a show from 2002 benefiting Northwest Harvest. Watch the livestream here.

September 9:

5 p.m. – NOFX will play their first album “White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean” in its entirety for the first time ever live from Fat Mike’s backyard. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

September 10:

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at Yosemite National Park. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

September 11:

9 p.m. – Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium presents Live at the Ryman, a six-week streaming concert series. Tonight’s performance is by Brett Young. Tickets are $10 or $125 for a VIP pack. Buy tickets and get more information on the series here.

September 17:

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at the Bonneville Salt Flats. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

September 18:

9 p.m. – Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium presents Live at the Ryman, a six-week streaming concert series. The series concludes tonight with a performance by Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets are $10 per show or $50 for a six-week pass. Buy tickets and get more information on the series here.

September 20:

4 p.m. – Joe Bonamassa performs his new album Royal Tea live from The Ryman in Nashville. Tickets start at $20 with a portion of the proceeds benefit the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation for Joe’s Fueling Musicians Program to help musicians in need during this pandemic. Buy tickets and get more information here.

September 24:

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at Bruneau Canyon. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

September 26:

8 p.m. – Farm Aid celebrates it’s 35th Anniversary with a virtual festival, Farm Aid 2020 On the Road. Performers include Willie Nelson and The Boys, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and more. The festival is free to watch but donations are encouraged. Get more information on how to watch and donate here.

October 1:

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at the Beartooth Mountains. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

October 8:

8:30 p.m. – Pianist Holly Bowling continues her Wilderness virtual concert tour with a performance filmed live at Badlands National Park. This fall will see the release of her new album Seeking All That’s Still Unsung, featuring reimagined solo piano versions of the music of the Grateful Dead. Watch the livestream here.

October 9:

10 p.m. – NoonChorus presents Future Islands live from Baltimore. The band will be celebrating the release of their new album As Long As You Are. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly:

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour cancelled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick , The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.