DC Jazz Fest, Rosslyn Jazz Supper Club blend local restaurants and musicians

The 30th annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival returns Wednesday to Wednesday, while the 16th annual D.C. Jazz Festival returns Thursday through Monday.

Get ready for the sweet sound of jazz echoing across the nation’s capital this week.

“Music is such a great way to bring people together,” Rosslyn BID president Mary-Claire Burick told WTOP. “When you have all these opportunities sort of colliding and happening at the same time, it creates even more excitement around it.”

Rather than the usual live music at Gateway Park at the end of Key Bridge, this year’s festival has been rebranded as the Rosslyn Jazz Supper Club, bringing a hybrid of in-person and virtual live events to two local restaurants in Arlington County, Virginia.

“We still wanted to find a way to connect with our community even though we couldn’t hold the annual jazz festival as we normally would,” Burick said. “By offering more intimate opportunities to hear great music from local musicians, we’re really excited because that also allows us to support our Rosslyn restaurants, which is so important.”

The lineup kicks off Wednesday at Sfoglina on Wilson Boulevard with Irene Jalenti, who moved from Italy to Baltimore in 2010, performing at Blues Alley and Kennedy Center.

“We’re going to go up to the Sfoglina rooftop terrace, which is absolutely spectacular with views of all of D.C.,” Burick said. “That’s again just an amazing, amazing venue.”