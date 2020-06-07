Livestream concert calendar for June 7-14

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it doesn’t matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

June 7:

4 p.m. — Mahwah Museum’s Les Paul at 105 virtual event continues with a performance by Lou Pallo. Watch the livestream here.

June 8:

8 p.m. — Every Monday in June, Waxahatchee will play an album in its entirety to support her band and crew. After pushing the project a week to stand in solidarity with protesters across the county, the series kicks off tonight with American Weekend. Tickets are $15 and you can grab one here.

June 10:

9 p.m. — A Night For Austin is a 2 hour livestream musical benefit in partnership with The Austin Community Foundation. Performers include Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt with Boz Scaggs and more. The night also features special guests Renée Zellweger, Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke and Woody Harrelson. Watch the livestream here.

10 p.m. — Amazon presents All in WA: A Concert for COVID Relief benefiting workers and families impacted by COVID-19 across Washington state. Featuring performances from WA state’s best known performers including Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Dave Matthews, and Allen Stone, you can get more info on the livestream here.

June 11:

9 p.m. — Monsters of Rock Cruise Studios presents Ashen Moon featuring Garry Gary Beers of INXS. Watch the livestream here.

June 13:

6 p.m. — The 2020 Supernova Ska Festival: Quarantine Edition is a virtual festival featuring ska bands from around the world to help fund a new music education initiative for the Alpha Institute in Jamaica. The yearly ska fest is usually held in Virginia but goes online this year featuring performances from Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, The Pietasters, The Toasters, Buck-O-Nine, and more. Watch the livestream here.

June 14:

7 p.m. — CWTV, the City Winery’s exclusive streaming series, presents Joan Osborne doing an all request and dedication show. Get tickets here.

Daily/Weekly:

The City Winery is offering a special gift idea for Father’s Day. This One’s On Me, Dad gives you the chance to treat dad to a mini show and personalized message from his favorite musician. Artists include Anders Osborne, Matthew Sweet, Dave Hollister, David Broza, Edwin McCain, and more. Orders must be in by midnight on June 10 to give artists time to do the recordings. Give your Dad the gift of music here.

The Rolling Stones announced a six part weekly series of livestreams of past performances, available digitally for the first time. Extra Licks run through June 7th and all shows will include never-seen-before bonus footage. Find those livestreams here.

Lollapalooza opens up their archives so you can watch past performances from all of their fests held around the world. Thursdays and Sundays, Lolla From The Vault and Perry’s Power Hour will be streamed from their You Tube channel and benefits Crew Nation, a nonprofit powered by The Music Forward Foundation, to raise money for all the crew members who help put on the festivals and concerts you attend.

Indigo Girls do an all request livestream every Thursday at 7 p.m. to benefit different charities. Request songs and watch the livestream here.

Jewel presents Live from San Quarantine: Music & Mental Health every Thursday at 6 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Diplo offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Friday and Saturday. Watch the livestream here.

Major Lazer offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Sunday. Watch the livestream here.

Radiohead hosts a series of weekly livestreams every Thursday on YouTube. Watch the livestream here.

Edwin McCain does McCain Mondays — Live from Fast Eddie’s Christmas Corona Lounge, a concert and fundraiser every week at 8 p.m. Beneficiaries vary from week to week. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Turner has been doing weekly benefit streams from his home. Currently he is doing an #IndependentVenueLove series to benefit small music venues that are near and dear to him. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Marc Roberge from O.A.R. does a live Instagram show called “I Feel Home with Marc” every Sunday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Dillon Francis hosts weekly livestreams, including Taco Tuesdays and Humpday Heaters in addition to appearing Saturdays on Diplo’s Coronight Fever. Watch the livestream here.

Dolly Parton continues her “Goodnight with Dolly” series, reading children’s books from her Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Kongos plan to do a livestream every Friday on their Facebook page for a few songs then continuing over to their Patreon page for more exclusive content for their subscribers.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Local fave Jimi Davies, best known as Jimi HaHa from his days with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, performs fundraisers with his Quarantour 2020 Couch Concerts. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, Cathy DiToro and The 19th Street Band.

You can also visit Fells Point Streaming.