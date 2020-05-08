Review: Chris Hemsworth’s brutal action flick ‘Extraction’ sets new Netflix record

On its own merits, Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" is an above-average action flick with kickass stunts, but a story that feels cliche in the wake of "Man on Fire" (2004) and "Taken" (2008).

WTOP's Jason Fraley reviews 'Extraction'

It’s no accident that beloved superhero alums keep landing roles in the latest batch of streaming content, from Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in the new HBO film “Bad Education” to Chris Evans (Captain America) in the new Apple TV+ miniseries “Defending Jacob.”

However, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) may have the biggest bragging rights thanks to his new action flick “Extraction,” which just became the most watched Netflix original film with 90 million viewers over four weeks, surpassing the 73 million of “Murder Mystery” (2019).

Unlike the 2015 Bruce Willis flick of the same name, this “Extraction” benefits from a quarantined audience and a built-in “Avengers” fanbase loyal to the Russo Brothers, who produce.

On its own merits, “Extraction” is an above-average action flick with kickass stunts, but a story that feels cliche in the wake of “Man on Fire” (2004) and “Taken” (2008).

Based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel “Ciudad,” the film follows Australian mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), who is recruited to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of Indian drug lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi).

He’s now being held for ransom by brutal kingpin Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The God of Thunder keeps his golden locks trimmed like “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), but we miss the charming banter he brought to Fat Thor in “Endgame” (2019).

This time, he’s the strong but silent type, believably laying waste to henchmen like Matt Damon or Keanu Reeves, even if the name Tyler Rake isn’t as memorable as Jason Bourne or John Wick.

Screenwriter Joe Russo openly mocks his protagonist’s name.

“You don’t look like a Tyler. You look like a Brad,” the kid says, before setting sights on his surname: “That’s a strange last name. Isn’t that like a gardening tool?” You should see him use a hammer, kid.

Dialogue aside, we don’t really get to know Rake as a person.

Russo attempts to layer in reasons for his apathy by flashing to a blurry image of a little boy, making us wonder whether they are childhood memories or memories of a family member.

The answer is revealed, but we wish the script explored it more en route to the ambiguous final image.

Structurally, the script is a tad back heavy, allowing Rake to save the boy too early, leaving the majority devoted to their escape.

It would have been better for Rake to spend the first half finding the boy and the second half fleeing.

As written, Act Two borders on repetitive.

Like the kid says, “You drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it.”

On a sociological level, expect complaints of “white savior” tropes as Ovi Jr. laments, “I’m just a package to be delivered. A brown package.”

Some viewers won’t mind, swept away in the Southeast Asian locations, filmed in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai before moving to Thailand to in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi, then finally Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The gritty locations and desperate conditions recall the plight of the kids in “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), exploited by a sinister villain tossing kids off a roof.

It’s an attempt to get them to snitch while recruiting a legion of child soldiers.

Some have no business near a trigger, clicking with misfires, while others deliver fatal shots like “City of God” (2002).

The action often unfolds in long takes by filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the latest Hollywood stunt coordinator making his directorial debut.

His best sequence is a thrilling car chase as the camera tracks alongside the getaway vehicle, moves into the back seat to ride inside, pushes out the rear window to follow other cars, then moves back inside for the crash.

At times, the impressive unbroken shots will make you gasp, “How did they do that?” Most likely, the long takes are achieved with well-timed CGI “stitches.”

However, as their navigator (Golshifteh Farahani) shouts, “Turn back, turn back, turn back,” it feels a bit like a video game narrator instructing the hero to turn around after driving down a dead end.

Hargrave’s chops are apparently swift enough for Netflix to plan his return for an upcoming sequel starring Hemsworth and written by Russo.

Their hope is to launch a high-octane franchise and turn Tyler Rake into an action star for the new millennium.

If the sequel can land another 90 million viewers after four weeks, it will have been a shrewd investment.

Still, I’m skeptical of the way Netflix counts its “viewers.”

It used to require viewers to watch 70 percent of a movie for it to count as a view.

Now, you only have to watch two minutes.

That’s about as brief as someone flipping through cable channels and stopping between commercials.

The intended result is that newer films have a huge advantage.

Be that as it may, you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be more records to break, more victims to extract and more excuses for Tyler Rake to keep raking in the dough.