Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt and nailed it

Elle Fanning may have won the Doppelgänger Challenge.

The actress channeled her “Maleficent” co-star Angelina Jolie’s ex, Brad Pitt, and Fanning’s resemblance to Pitt was kind of spot on.

Fanning appeared recently on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she explained that she and her fellow cast members from her Hulu series “The Great” participated in the viral challenge.

She held up her phone to show a side-by-side photo of Pitt and her dressed as Pitt, sporting sunglasses, a hat and a beard.

“That’s Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase, when he wore beard beads,” the 22-year-old said. “And basically we would do this on set. It was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of ‘The Crown’ did it as well.”

Fanning explained that the makeup artists for “The Great” also worked on “The Crown” so there was a bit of a friendly competition between the two historical shows.

“We totally won,” she said. “We went all out, the cast. Like, we had this group chat, going dressed up as, like, celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in film.”

Fanning also dressed up as the character Bill the Butcher (portrayed by Daniel Day-Lewis) from the film “Gangs of New York.”