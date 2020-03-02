March Entertainment Guide: Adam Sandler, Billie Eilish, Black Girls Rock!

March Entertainment Guide
March 1-7: “Boy” at Keegan Theatre
March 1-8: “Mother Road” at Arena Stage
March 1-15: “The 39 Steps” at Constellation Theatre
March 1-15: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre
March 1-21: Washington National Opera’s “Samson & Delilah” at Kennedy Center
March 1-22: “Timon of Athens” at Shakespeare Theatre
March 1-22: “Zomo the Rabbit: A Hip-Hop Creation Myth” at Imagination Stage
March 1-22: Theater Alliance’s “This Bitter Earth” at Anacostia Playhouse
March 1-29: “Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes” at Signature Theatre
March 1-April 5: “Thumbelina” at Imagination Stage
March 1-April 5: “Suddenly Last Summer” at Avant Bard Theatre
March 1-April 12: Dupont Underground & Art Rave present Sunday Arts Market
March 1-April 12: “Picturing the American Buffalo” at American Art Museum
March 1-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center
March 1-June 7: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center
March 1-June 14: “We Return Fighting” at African American History Museum
March 1-May 17: “Face Values” at Smithsonian Design Museum
March 1-May 31: “Women of Progress” at National Portrait Gallery
March 1-July 5: “Beauty Rich & Rare” at National History Museum
March 1-Aug. 30: “Recent Acquisitions” at National Portrait Gallery
March 1-Sept. 7: “Pat Steir: Color Wheel” at The Hirshhorn
March 1-Sept. 13: “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction” at American History Museum
March 1-Oct. 12: “Portraits of the World: Denmark” at National Portrait Gallery
March 1-Nov. 1: “Posters from African American Movies” at African American History Museum
March 1-2022: “Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 Spacesuit” at Air & Space Museum
March 2-3: Macy Gray at City Winery
March 2-March 22: Washington National Opera’s “Don Giovanni” at Kennedy Center
March 3-8: “Bandstand” at National Theatre
March 3-8: Michelle Wolf at DC Improv
March 3-April 12: “Pass Over” at Studio Theatre
March 4: Garth Brooks receives Gershwin Prize
March 4-8: “Shipwreck” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
March 4-8: D.C. Independent Film Festival
March 4-April 5: “The Amateurs” at Olney Theatre Center
March 5-7: Sampson McCormick at D.C. Comedy Loft
March 5-23: “Head Over Heels” at Monumental Theatre
March 6: Bruce Hornsby at Strathmore
March 6: Pixar’s “Onward” in movie theaters
March 6: Oak Ridge Boys at The Birchmere
March 6: The Soul Rebels at U Street Music Hall
March 6: Jim Jeffries at MGM National Harbor
March 6: “A Capella Live!” at AMP by Strathmore
March 6: Genesis’ Steve Hackett at Warner Theatre
March 6: Patti Austin at Howard Theatre
March 6-7: Lauryn Hill with Alice Smith at Kennedy Center
March 6-8: Kym Whitley at D.C. Comedy Loft
March 6-8: “The Three Fountains” at Folger Theatre
March 6-8: Teen Performance Company One Acts at Round House Theatre
March 6-21: Hexagon political comedy troupe
March 7: Blaque at Howard Theatre
March 7: Chuck Brown Band at Pearl Street Warehouse
March 7-8: Louis C.K. at Warner Theatre
March 8: Radney Foster at The Hamilton
March 8: Margaret Cho headlines “Women’s Day Comedy Event” at Kennedy Center
March 9: Ava DuVernay presents “13th” at Kennedy Center
March 9: “WWE: Raw” at Capital One Arena
March 10: Graham Nash at The Birchmere
March 10: Crystal Bowersox at City Winery
March 11: Celine Dion at Capital One Arena
March 11-29: Mosaic Theater’s “Inherit the Windbag” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
March 12-22: D.C. Environmental Film Festival
March 13: “My Spy” in movie theaters
March 13: KRS-One at Howard Theatre
March 13: Dweezil Zappa at The Hamilton
March 13: Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 13-May 20: “Guys and Dolls” at Ford’s Theatre
March 14: Nathaniel Rateliff at The Anthem
March 14: John Lloyd Young at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 14: O.A.R. at The Hall at Maryland Live!
March 14-15: Dashboard Confessional at 9:30 Club
March 14-28: “Rigoberta ¿dónde estás?” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
March 15: Tony Bennett at Strathmore
March 15: Modest Proposal with Mod Fun at Pearl Street Warehouse
March 15: Ava DuVernay presents “Selma” at Kennedy Center
March 15-16: Sturgill Simpson at The Anthem
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
March 17: Styx at Warner Theatre
March 17: Shawn Mullins at City Winery
March 17: Ladysmith Black Mambazo at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 18: Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena
March 19: Adam Sandler at The Hall at Maryland Live!
March 19: Rodney Crowell at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 19: The Fleshtones at City Winery
March 19-22: Kevin Eubanks at Blues Alley
March 20: Gallant at The Fillmore
March 20: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere
March 20: The Fifth Dimension at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 20: “Letterkenny Live!” at Lincoln Theatre
March 20: “A Quiet Place: Part II” in movie theaters
March 21: National Philharmonic presents “Mozart’s Requiem” at Strathmore
March 21: Rock & Roll for Children benefit at The Fillmore
March 21: Raheem DeVaughn at City Winery
March 21: Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith & Rebecca Foon at Kennedy Center
March 22: Washington Area Theatre Community Honors at The Birchmere
March 22: “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” at MGM National Harbor
March 24: Mark Whitfield at Blues Alley
March 24: Kennedy Center Spring Gala
March 24-April 19: “Camille Claudel” at Signature Theatre
March 25-28: Second City’s “Laughing for all the Wrong Reasons” at The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 26: Mandy Moore at Warner Theatre
March 26: Colin Quinn at State Theatre
March 26-29: Craig Robinson at DC Improv
March 26-April 9: “A New Brain” at 1st Stage
March 27: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
March 27: “Mulan” in movie theaters
March 27: Keane at The Anthem
March 27-April 5: “Romeo and Juliet” at Synetic Theater
March 27-April 5: Sting stars in “The Last Ship” at National Theatre
March 27-June 7: “Shrek: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
March 28: “Beauty and the Beast” with Alan Menken at Strathmore
March 28: Dave Mason of “Traffic” at Weinberg Center
Mach 29: Wammie Awards
March 29: Croce plays Croche at AMP by Strathmore
March 29: “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” with Paul Reubens at Warner Theatre
March 30: Third Eye Blind at 9:30 Club
March 31-April 1: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere
