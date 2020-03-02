March Entertainment Guide: Adam Sandler, Billie Eilish, Black Girls Rock!

From concerts to films, WTOP's Jason Fraley rolls out his March Entertainment Guide

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews March entertainment

March Entertainment Guide

March 1-7: “Boy” at Keegan Theatre

March 1-8: “Mother Road” at Arena Stage

March 1-15: “The 39 Steps” at Constellation Theatre

March 1-15: “The Amen Corner” at Shakespeare Theatre

March 1-21: Washington National Opera’s “Samson & Delilah” at Kennedy Center

March 1-22: “Timon of Athens” at Shakespeare Theatre

March 1-22: “Zomo the Rabbit: A Hip-Hop Creation Myth” at Imagination Stage

March 1-22: Theater Alliance’s “This Bitter Earth” at Anacostia Playhouse

March 1-29: “Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes” at Signature Theatre

March 1-April 5: “Thumbelina” at Imagination Stage

March 1-April 5: “Suddenly Last Summer” at Avant Bard Theatre

March 1-April 12: Dupont Underground & Art Rave present Sunday Arts Market

March 1-April 12: “Picturing the American Buffalo” at American Art Museum

March 1-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center

March 1-June 7: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center

March 1-June 14: “We Return Fighting” at African American History Museum

March 1-May 17: “Face Values” at Smithsonian Design Museum

March 1-May 31: “Women of Progress” at National Portrait Gallery

March 1-July 5: “Beauty Rich & Rare” at National History Museum

March 1-Aug. 30: “Recent Acquisitions” at National Portrait Gallery

March 1-Sept. 7: “Pat Steir: Color Wheel” at The Hirshhorn

March 1-Sept. 13: “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction” at American History Museum

March 1-Oct. 12: “Portraits of the World: Denmark” at National Portrait Gallery

March 1-Nov. 1: “Posters from African American Movies” at African American History Museum

March 1-2022: “Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 Spacesuit” at Air & Space Museum

March 2-3: Macy Gray at City Winery

March 2-March 22: Washington National Opera’s “Don Giovanni” at Kennedy Center

March 3-8: “Bandstand” at National Theatre

March 3-8: Michelle Wolf at DC Improv

March 3-April 12: “Pass Over” at Studio Theatre

March 4: Garth Brooks receives Gershwin Prize

March 4-8: “Shipwreck” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

March 4-8: D.C. Independent Film Festival

March 4-April 5: “The Amateurs” at Olney Theatre Center

March 5-7: Sampson McCormick at D.C. Comedy Loft

March 5-23: “Head Over Heels” at Monumental Theatre

March 6: Bruce Hornsby at Strathmore

March 6: Pixar’s “Onward” in movie theaters

March 6: Oak Ridge Boys at The Birchmere

March 6: The Soul Rebels at U Street Music Hall

March 6: Jim Jeffries at MGM National Harbor

March 6: “A Capella Live!” at AMP by Strathmore

March 6: Genesis’ Steve Hackett at Warner Theatre

March 6: Patti Austin at Howard Theatre

March 6-7: Lauryn Hill with Alice Smith at Kennedy Center

March 6-8: Kym Whitley at D.C. Comedy Loft

March 6-8: “The Three Fountains” at Folger Theatre

March 6-8: Teen Performance Company One Acts at Round House Theatre

March 6-21: Hexagon political comedy troupe

March 7: Blaque at Howard Theatre

March 7: Chuck Brown Band at Pearl Street Warehouse

March 7-8: Louis C.K. at Warner Theatre

March 8: Radney Foster at The Hamilton

March 8: Margaret Cho headlines “Women’s Day Comedy Event” at Kennedy Center

March 9: Ava DuVernay presents “13th” at Kennedy Center

March 9: “WWE: Raw” at Capital One Arena

March 10: Graham Nash at The Birchmere

March 10: Crystal Bowersox at City Winery

March 11: Celine Dion at Capital One Arena

March 11-29: Mosaic Theater’s “Inherit the Windbag” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

March 12-22: D.C. Environmental Film Festival

March 13: “My Spy” in movie theaters

March 13: KRS-One at Howard Theatre

March 13: Dweezil Zappa at The Hamilton

March 13: Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 13-May 20: “Guys and Dolls” at Ford’s Theatre

March 14: Nathaniel Rateliff at The Anthem

March 14: John Lloyd Young at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 14: O.A.R. at The Hall at Maryland Live!

March 14-15: Dashboard Confessional at 9:30 Club

March 14-28: “Rigoberta ¿dónde estás?” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

March 15: Tony Bennett at Strathmore

March 15: Modest Proposal with Mod Fun at Pearl Street Warehouse

March 15: Ava DuVernay presents “Selma” at Kennedy Center

March 15-16: Sturgill Simpson at The Anthem

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

March 17: Styx at Warner Theatre

March 17: Shawn Mullins at City Winery

March 17: Ladysmith Black Mambazo at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 18: Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena

March 19: Adam Sandler at The Hall at Maryland Live!

March 19: Rodney Crowell at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 19: The Fleshtones at City Winery

March 19-22: Kevin Eubanks at Blues Alley

March 20: Gallant at The Fillmore

March 20: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere

March 20: The Fifth Dimension at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 20: “Letterkenny Live!” at Lincoln Theatre

March 20: “A Quiet Place: Part II” in movie theaters

March 21: National Philharmonic presents “Mozart’s Requiem” at Strathmore

March 21: Rock & Roll for Children benefit at The Fillmore

March 21: Raheem DeVaughn at City Winery

March 21: Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith & Rebecca Foon at Kennedy Center

March 22: Washington Area Theatre Community Honors at The Birchmere

March 22: “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” at MGM National Harbor

March 24: Mark Whitfield at Blues Alley

March 24: Kennedy Center Spring Gala

March 24-April 19: “Camille Claudel” at Signature Theatre

March 25-28: Second City’s “Laughing for all the Wrong Reasons” at The Barns at Wolf Trap

March 26: Mandy Moore at Warner Theatre

March 26: Colin Quinn at State Theatre

March 26-29: Craig Robinson at DC Improv

March 26-April 9: “A New Brain” at 1st Stage

March 27: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

March 27: “Mulan” in movie theaters

March 27: Keane at The Anthem

March 27-April 5: “Romeo and Juliet” at Synetic Theater

March 27-April 5: Sting stars in “The Last Ship” at National Theatre

March 27-June 7: “Shrek: The Musical” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

March 28: “Beauty and the Beast” with Alan Menken at Strathmore

March 28: Dave Mason of “Traffic” at Weinberg Center

Mach 29: Wammie Awards

March 29: Croce plays Croche at AMP by Strathmore

March 29: “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” with Paul Reubens at Warner Theatre

March 30: Third Eye Blind at 9:30 Club

March 31-April 1: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere

