Celine Dion postpones DC concert, not for coronavirus but for common cold

No, it’s not due to concerns over coronavirus. It’s because of the common cold.

Dion released a statement on her official Facebook page saying that she’s postponing two performances of her Courage World Tour, including Wednesday’s show at Capital One Arena in D.C. and Friday’s show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

“We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing,” the statement read.

“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Dion said in the statement. “I hope everyone understands.”

Performances of her Courage World Tour are expected to resume as scheduled on Tuesday, March 24 in Denver.

The D.C. and Pittsburgh shows will be rescheduled for November.

Ticket holders of the postponed performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled dates.

