Report: HBO Max nears ‘Friends’ reunion special, TBS announces marathon

“Friends” fans are keeping an eye on two major developments on Friday.

Deadline reports that the cast of the hit show is preparing an unscripted, one-hour reunion special to help launch the new streaming platform HBO Max in May.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reportedly reached an agreement with Warner Bros. TV.

Deadline reports that they’ll each be paid between $3 million and $4 million.

Perry, aka Chandler Bing, fueled the excitement with this tweet:

Big news coming … — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

HBO Max already spent $425 million for the rights to the sitcom, currently on Netflix.

Meanwhile, TBS is beginning a monthlong marathon, airing every episode in order. The marathon kicks off Monday and runs through Friday, March 6.

The episodes will air chronologically weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

