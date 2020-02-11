Rage Against the Machine, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys hit DC area this summer

Ready to feel nostalgic? A trio of big concerts was just announced for the D.C. area guaranteed to bring back…

Ready to feel nostalgic? A trio of big concerts was just announced for the D.C. area guaranteed to bring back the ’80s and ’90s vibe this summer.

First, get “nasty” in the nation’s capital as Janet Jackson hits Capital One Arena on July 7.

You can find Janet Jackson ticket information here.

“Oh my God, they’re back again.” The Backstreet Boys play Jiffy Lube Live on July 21.

You can find Backstreet Boys ticket information here.

And finally, watch out for “bulls on parade” through the streets of Chinatown as Rage Against the Machine rocks Capital One Arena on Aug. 4.

You can find Rage Against the Machine ticket information here.

Which one are you going to? Or better yet, are you going to all three?

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.