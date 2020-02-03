Home » Entertainment News » Guns N' Roses to…

Guns N’ Roses to play Nats Park this summer

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

February 3, 2020, 1:23 PM

FILE – In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Guns N’ Roses performs with singer Myles Kennedy after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The nation’s capital is about to become Paradise City.

Guns N’ Roses announced its 2020 North American tour on Monday. It includes a major stop in D.C. at Nationals Park on July 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at noon. You can get them earlier with fan club pre-sales via Live Nation.

Find more ticket information here.

