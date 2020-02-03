Guns N’ Roses to play Nats Park this summer

Guns N' Roses announced its 2020 North American tour on Monday. It includes a major stop in D.C. at Nationals Park on July 16.

The nation’s capital is about to become Paradise City.

Guns N’ Roses announced its 2020 North American tour on Monday. It includes a major stop in D.C. at Nationals Park on July 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at noon. You can get them earlier with fan club pre-sales via Live Nation.

