Things to do around DC this weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

There are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area — from concerts to art exhibits and a golf and travel show.

All weekend

The Washington Golf and Travel Show at the Dulles Expo Center puts the whole world of golf at your feet with vendors demos, games, activities, special guests and more.

The Washington Auto Show at the D.C. Convention Center brings state-of-the-art rides with more than 600 new makes and models, demos, family-friendly activities, special guests and more through this weekend.

The City of Fairfax Chocolate Lovers Festival this weekend in Old Town Fairfax has three days of featured activities, including a Taste of Chocolate, a craft show, a BBQ lunch and more.

Paw Patrol Live at EagleBank Arena brings a Nickelodeon kid-favorite to life with all the characters in a great adventure.

The Model Train Collectors Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds is for train enthusiasts of all ages, featuring all makes and models with displays, vendors, traders, a kids’ play area and more.

The Sackler Gallery has a new virtual exhibit titled “Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul” featuring three Middle East cities brought to life with large scale projections and digital reconstructions.

The outdoor spaces at REACH at the Kennedy Center presents Winter Lanterns, with about 100 lanterns crafted by Chinese artisans. The event includes a food truck, artisan demos and beautiful displays, and it all ends this weekend.

Transformer in Logan Circle presents Present Tense: DC Punk and DIY Right Now, highlighting the work of emerging artists in the 17th annual D.C. artist solo exhibit with photographs, a documentary and an artist reception.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents the exhibit Delita Martin: Calling Down the Spirits, with iconic prints, collages and multimedia work in works exploring generations.

ARTECHOUSE at the Wharf presents Future Sketches, where drawings come to life with creative code exploring how body, voice and gestures can be transformed.

The National Geographic Museum presents Becoming Jane, a multimedia, hands-on, transportive exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall with a 3D simulation and hologram.

The Folger Theatre presents “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” the Shakespeare classic is brought to life in the 1970s at various showtimes this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” the story of the heart-wrenching fight to survive for two Afghan women in war-torn Kabul.

The Studio Theatre presents “Pipeline,” the story of a single mom and dedicated teacher’s plight to give her son opportunities that those she teaches will never have.

Ford Theatre presents “Silent Sky,” the story of how, before women could even vote, Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow women “computers” transformed the science of astronomy.

The Kennedy Center present Sleeping Beauty, performed by the National Ballet of Canada.

The National Symphony Orchestra presents Lungansky plays Mozart | Honeck conducts Dvorák at the Kennedy Center Friday and Saturday.

Signature Theatre presents “Gun and Powder,” a gripping musical examining a families journey through race, identity from farm girls to legends shown a various times this weekend.

National Theatre presents “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” chronicling the amazing journey of the iconic music duo.

National Harbor Restaurant Week begins, with participating restaurants offering delicious deals and fixed-menu specials through Feb. 8.

Saturday, Feb. 1

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has the Chinese New Year Family Celebration with dancers and performers, interactive magic, arts and crafts activities and more.

The Ice Yards at Yards Park is an adult friendly winter wonderland with icy libations, interactive activities with ice games, carving, live music and a Polar Plunge for charity.

Freezin’ for a Reason in Reston is the annual Virginia Polar Dip features team of all ages participating or spectating jumpers in costumes with family friendly activities, music, food and drink for charity.

Gallery Exhibition: Cold Hands, Warm Heart: Myths of Black Womanhood by Deirdre Darden at the Brentwood Exchange is a poignant group exhibition with revelations of families, communities and ancestral worlds.

Montpelier Arts Center celebrates Black History Month with Chronicles of the African American Journey Through Fiber Arts with stories and experiences portrayed through arts, fiber arts, quilts, felts, beading and more.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday Night

Anthem hosts the five-piece band from Michigan Greensky Bluegrass.

Pearl Street Warehouse has guitarist and singer-songwriter Davy Knowles.

The Fillmore hosts the tribute show Almost Selena: A Tribute to Selena the Queen of Tejano Music.

Rams Head On Stage presents bluegrass with Good Deale Bluegrass and the Eastman String Band.

The Hamilton hosts the “first generation” bluegrass of Town Mountain.

Jammin’ Java presents Shane & Shane at the McLean Bible Church.

Jammin’ Java hosts California singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet’s “Solo No Chaser Tour” with Andy Sydow.

The Strathmore it’s the National Philharmonic: Brian Ganz Plays Chopin.

Amp by Strathmore presents the Beatles collective with Apple Core.

BlackRock Center hosts D.C.’s premier bluesmen Phil Wiggins.

City Winery presents actress, entertainer, vocalists in “An Evening with Ann Nesby.”

Tally Ho Theatre hosts New Orleans’ rockers Cowboy Mouth.

Blues Alley hosts legendary jazz saxman Benny Golson.

Hill Country Live presents Easy Honey with Fletcher’s Grove.

The State Theatre has a tribute to the 2000s with So Fetch.

At the Soundry it’s Memphis Motown with Soul Crackers.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park is a family day of facts, groundhog games, tours and other family activities.

Discover and Explore the Lunar New Year in Frederick at the Urbana Library learn the meaning through fun multicultural activities for all ages with performers, games, crafts, treats and prizes.

The National Gallery of Art has a new exhibit True Nature: Open-Air Painting in Europe, 1780–1870, displaying some 100 oil sketches from avant-garde artists made outdoors across Europe from the Swiss Alps to Paris and Rome.

Black Women & Politics: To the Ballot and Beyond at Harmony Hall Arts Center celebrates Black History Month with a 100th anniversary look at the 19th Amendment from suffrage and beyond.

Midwinter Baroque Daydream in Ellicott City is a music matinee featuring Bach’s Brandendurg Concerto No. 5.

Sunday Night

Pearl Street Warehouse hosts the big game during Super Bowl Fiesta.

Union Stage features the Surprise Attack Farewell Show with special guest The Casaday Concoctin.

Bossa Bistro and Lounge hosts the Brazilian sounds of the Juan Megna Group.

Twins Jazz has Takoma Jazz.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents the Belgian shoegaze grunge of Slow Crush with Grivo.

Black Cat has the D.C. power-pop record release of Piramid Scheme.

Maryland Live hosts a stadium style tailgate with the Big Game Live Viewing Party.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.