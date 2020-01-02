January Entertainment Guide 2020

They say hindsight is 2020, but this time around 2020 is filled with future possibilities.
Which things should you circle on your upcoming events calendar?
Behold our January Entertainment Guide:
January Entertainment Guide
Jan. 1: Wale at The Fillmore
Jan. 1-5: “Come From Away” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 1-5: “Jersey Boys” at National Theatre
Jan. 1-5: “Singin’ in the Rain” at Olney Theatre
Jan. 1-5: “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Jan. 1-19: “My Fair Lady” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 2-5: “Black Nativity” at Anacostia Playhouse
Jan. 3: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore
Jan. 3-4: Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club at Gala Hispanic Theatre
Jan. 4: Carl Thomas at Howard Theatre
Jan. 4: BSO presents “Amadeus” at Strathmore
Jan. 5: Golden Globes
Jan. 8: NSO Pops’ “Game On” Video Game Concert
Jan. 8: Earth, Wind & Fire tribute at Blues Alley
Jan. 9-11: Diana Ross at Kennedy Center
Jan. 9-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center
Jan. 10: “Like a Boss” in movie theaters
Jan. 10: Everclear’s Art Alexakis at City Winery
Jan. 10-11: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 10-12: Luenell at DC Improv
Jan. 10-March 22: “Kinky Boots” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Jan. 11: Tab Benoit at The Hamilton
Jan. 11: Ron White at The Anthem
Jan. 11: Jon B. at City Winery
Jan. 12: Step Afrika! at Strathmore
Jan. 15: JD Souther at Wolf Trap
Jan. 15-Feb. 16: “Pipeline” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 16: American Authors at 9:30 Club
Jan. 16: Johnny Cash tribute at Howard Theatre
Jan. 17: “Doolittle” in movie theaters
Jan. 17: “Bad Boys for Life” in movie theaters
Jan. 17-19: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere
Jan. 17-19: Michael Finoia at DC Improv
Jan. 17-March 1: “A Thousand Splendid Suns” at Arena Stage
Jan. 18: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery
Jan. 18: Chris Mann’s “Songs of Tony Bennett” at AMP
Jan. 18-19: National Philharmonic’s “Jupiter Symphony” at Strathmore
Jan. 19: Snoop Dogg at The Fillmore
Jan. 19: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
Jan. 19: “Daniel Tiger Live!” at Warner Theatre
Jan. 19: Bell Biv Devoe and Color Me Badd at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 19: SAG Awards
Jan. 20: Temples at U Street Music Hall
Jan. 21-26: “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 22: The Sugarhill Gang at City Winery
Jan. 22: Brian Wilson at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 22-Feb. 24: “Spring Awakening” at Round House Theatre
Jan. 23: Lil Baby at The Anthem
Jan. 23-25: Jeff Richards at DC Comedy Loft
Jan. 24: Tiffany at The Fillmore
Jan. 24: Seaton Smith at AMP
Jan. 24: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 24: “The Gentlemen” in movie theaters
Jan. 24: Zeds Dead at Echostage
Jan. 25: Grace Potter at The Anthem
Jan. 25: Vivian Green at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Jan. 25: Jeff Foxworthy at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 25: Story District’s Top Shelf at Lincoln Theatre
Jan. 26: Grammy Awards
Jan. 27: Phillip Phillips at City Winery
Jan. 29-Feb. 3: “Next to Normal” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 31: “Gretel and Hansel” in movie theaters
Jan. 31: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center
Jan. 31: Martin Lawrence at Capital One Arena
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at National Theatre
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena
