January Entertainment Guide 2020

They say hindsight is 2020, but this time around 2020 is filled with future possibilities. Behold our January Entertainment Guide.

Jan. 1: Wale at The Fillmore

Jan. 1-5: “Come From Away” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 1-5: “Jersey Boys” at National Theatre

Jan. 1-5: “Singin’ in the Rain” at Olney Theatre

Jan. 1-5: “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Jan. 1-19: “My Fair Lady” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 2-5: “Black Nativity” at Anacostia Playhouse

Jan. 3: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore

Jan. 3-4: Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club at Gala Hispanic Theatre

Jan. 4: Carl Thomas at Howard Theatre

Jan. 4: BSO presents “Amadeus” at Strathmore

Jan. 5: Golden Globes

Jan. 8: NSO Pops’ “Game On” Video Game Concert

Jan. 8: Earth, Wind & Fire tribute at Blues Alley

Jan. 9-11: Diana Ross at Kennedy Center

Jan. 9-June 3: “The Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center

Jan. 10: “Like a Boss” in movie theaters

Jan. 10: Everclear’s Art Alexakis at City Winery

Jan. 10-11: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere

Jan. 10-12: Luenell at DC Improv

Jan. 10-March 22: “Kinky Boots” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Jan. 11: Tab Benoit at The Hamilton

Jan. 11: Ron White at The Anthem

Jan. 11: Jon B. at City Winery

Jan. 12: Step Afrika! at Strathmore

Jan. 15: JD Souther at Wolf Trap

Jan. 15-Feb. 16: “Pipeline” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 16: American Authors at 9:30 Club

Jan. 16: Johnny Cash tribute at Howard Theatre

Jan. 17: “Doolittle” in movie theaters

Jan. 17: “Bad Boys for Life” in movie theaters

Jan. 17-19: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere

Jan. 17-19: Michael Finoia at DC Improv

Jan. 17-March 1: “A Thousand Splendid Suns” at Arena Stage

Jan. 18: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery

Jan. 18: Chris Mann’s “Songs of Tony Bennett” at AMP

Jan. 18-19: National Philharmonic’s “Jupiter Symphony” at Strathmore

Jan. 19: Snoop Dogg at The Fillmore

Jan. 19: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

Jan. 19: “Daniel Tiger Live!” at Warner Theatre

Jan. 19: Bell Biv Devoe and Color Me Badd at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 19: SAG Awards

Jan. 20: Temples at U Street Music Hall

Jan. 21-26: “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 22: The Sugarhill Gang at City Winery

Jan. 22: Brian Wilson at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 22-Feb. 24: “Spring Awakening” at Round House Theatre

Jan. 23: Lil Baby at The Anthem

Jan. 23-25: Jeff Richards at DC Comedy Loft

Jan. 24: Tiffany at The Fillmore

Jan. 24: Seaton Smith at AMP

Jan. 24: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 24: “The Gentlemen” in movie theaters

Jan. 24: Zeds Dead at Echostage

Jan. 25: Grace Potter at The Anthem

Jan. 25: Vivian Green at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Jan. 25: Jeff Foxworthy at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 25: Story District’s Top Shelf at Lincoln Theatre

Jan. 26: Grammy Awards

Jan. 27: Phillip Phillips at City Winery

Jan. 29-Feb. 3: “Next to Normal” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 31: “Gretel and Hansel” in movie theaters

Jan. 31: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center

Jan. 31: Martin Lawrence at Capital One Arena

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at National Theatre

Jan. 31-Feb. 2: “Paw Patrol Live” at EagleBank Arena

