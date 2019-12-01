December Entertainment Guide 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2014 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York.

December is a time for holiday festivities and end-of-the-year events.

So, which happenings should you circle on your monthly calendar?

Time for your December Entertainment Guide.

 

December Entertainment Guide

Dec. 2: Anita Baker at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 2-15: “White Pearl” at Studio Theatre

Dec. 2-22: “Amadeus” at Folger Theatre

Dec. 2-22: “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” at Round House

Dec. 2-29: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Dec. 2-29: Disney’s “Newsies” at Arena Stage

Dec. 2-29: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” at Arena Stage

Dec. 2-30: Christmas on the Potomac at Gaylord National

Dec. 2-Jan. 1: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Dec. 2-Jan. 5: “A Chorus Line” at Signature Theatre

Dec. 2-Jan. 5: “Singin’ in the Rain” at Olney Theatre Center

Dec. 2-Jan. 5: “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Dec. 3: Ezra Collective at U Street Music Hall

Dec. 3-8: The Illusionists’ “Magic of the Holidays” at National Theatre

Dec. 3-29: Second City’s “Love Factually” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 3-29: “The Snow Queen” at Synetic Theater

Dec. 3-Jan. 12: “Peter Pan and Wendy” at Shakespeare Theatre

Dec. 4: Blondie book event at Sixth & I

Dec. 4: Aaron Lewis at The Fillmore

Dec. 4-Jan. 5: “Eureka Day” at Mosaic Theatre

Dec. 5: National Christmas Tree Lighting

Dec. 5: She & Him at The Anthem

Dec. 5: O-Town at City Winery

Dec. 5-6: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes at Wolf Trap

Dec. 5-8: Aries Spears at DC Improv

Dec. 6: Jamey Johnson, Emily King, Gaby Moreno at Kennedy Center

Dec. 6: Patti LaBelle at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 6: “Marriage Story” in movie theaters

Dec. 6: “The Two Popes” in movie theaters

Dec. 6: National Philharmonic’s “Holiday Singing Pops” at Strathmore

Dec. 6-7: Judy Collins at The Birchmere

Dec. 7: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Weinberg Center in Frederick

Dec. 7: “Holiday Sing-a-Long” at Wolf Trap

Dec. 8: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 8: Bob Dylan at The Anthem

Dec. 9-10: Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 10: Cher at Capital One Arena

Dec. 10-15: “Fiddler on the Roof” at National Theatre

Dec. 10-Jan. 5: “Come From Away” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 11: Five for Fighting at The Birchmere

Dec. 11: NSO’s “Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert” at The Anthem

Dec. 11-Jan. 5: “Black Nativity” at Anacostia Playhouse

Dec. 12-13: Los Lobos at City Winery

Dec. 12-15: Gay Men’s Chorus’ “Holiday Show” at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 12-15: Freddy Cole at Blues Alley

Dec. 12-22: Step Afrkia’s “Magical Musical Holiday Step Show” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Dec. 12-31: “An Irish Carol 2019” at Keegan Theatre

Dec. 13: “Jumanji: The Next Level” in movie theaters

Dec. 13: “Richard Jewell” in movie theaters

Dec. 13: Sinbad at Strathmore

Dec. 13: Ohio Players at The Birchmere

Dec. 13: Randy Houser at The Fillmore

Dec. 13-14: NSO’s “Holiday Pops” with Leslie Odom Jr. at Kennedy Center

Dec. 14: Washington Chorus’ “A Candelight Christmas” at Strathmore

Dec. 14: Gilbert Gottfried at State Theatre

Dec. 14: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere

Dec. 15: “Outside the Bachs” at AMP

Dec. 15: Emmylou Harris at The Hamilton

Dec. 15: Hanson at The Fillmore

Dec. 15: Andrea Bocelli at Capital One Arena

Dec. 15-22: Washington Chorus’ “A Candlelight Christmas” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 15-25: Choral Arts Society’s “Songs of the Season” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 16: “A Bohemian Christmas” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Dec. 17-19: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore

Dec. 17-Jan. 5: “Jersey Boys” at National Theatre

Dec. 17-Jan. 19: “My Fair Lady” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 18: “A Jon Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere

Dec. 19: CeeLo Green “Holiday Hits” at Howard Theatre

Dec. 19-22: NSO presents “Handel’s Messiah” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 20: “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” in movie theaters

Dec. 20: “Cats” in movie theaters

Dec. 20: “A Funky Christmas Miracle” at Pearl Street Warehouse

Dec. 21-22: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club

Dec. 21-22: National Philharmonic’s “Handel’s Messiah” at Strathmore

Dec. 22: Be’la Dona “Holiday Brunch” at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Dec. 23: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena

Dec. 25: “Little Women” in movie theaters

Dec. 25: “1917” in movie theaters

Dec. 29: The Roots at Kennedy Center

Dec. 29: Fantasia at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 31: Maryland Live! launches The Hall for New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve tribute to Aretha Franklin at Kennedy Center

